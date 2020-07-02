1403 Morningside Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill

Beautiful single story home on quarter acre lot! Recently renovated home has wood flooring throughout main areas+new carpeting in bedrooms. Marble counters in kitchen+bathroom. New Refrigerator! Kitchen is open to main living area +boasts white cabinets,custom stone back-splash, stainless appliances. Secondary bedrooms separated from master suite. Master closet opens into laundry room. Amazing backyard w Custom covered patio. Built in outdoor kitchen w bar+grill areas, living area+custom walkway leading to additional seating and a built in stone fire pit area. Huge yard with cedar privacy fence. Community park is at the end of the road. Several minutes to Allen Celebration Park!!!!!