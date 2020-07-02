All apartments in Allen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1403 Morningside Lane

1403 Morningside Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1403 Morningside Lane, Allen, TX 75002
Country Meadow

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful single story home on quarter acre lot! Recently renovated home has wood flooring throughout main areas+new carpeting in bedrooms. Marble counters in kitchen+bathroom. New Refrigerator! Kitchen is open to main living area +boasts white cabinets,custom stone back-splash, stainless appliances. Secondary bedrooms separated from master suite. Master closet opens into laundry room. Amazing backyard w Custom covered patio. Built in outdoor kitchen w bar+grill areas, living area+custom walkway leading to additional seating and a built in stone fire pit area. Huge yard with cedar privacy fence. Community park is at the end of the road. Several minutes to Allen Celebration Park!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 Morningside Lane have any available units?
1403 Morningside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1403 Morningside Lane have?
Some of 1403 Morningside Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 Morningside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1403 Morningside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 Morningside Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1403 Morningside Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1403 Morningside Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1403 Morningside Lane offers parking.
Does 1403 Morningside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1403 Morningside Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 Morningside Lane have a pool?
No, 1403 Morningside Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1403 Morningside Lane have accessible units?
No, 1403 Morningside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 Morningside Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1403 Morningside Lane has units with dishwashers.

