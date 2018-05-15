1324 Merrimac Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Great lease opportunity with right to purchase home! Grand foyer with staircase and formal dining room. Office, game room and oversized bedrooms. New hardwoods and carpet. New stainless appliances and fresh paint throughout the home. All installed for you the buyer! Great cedar covered patio with stamped concrete- perfect set up to enjoy your private backyard. 3 car garage allows for the extra storage space needed and room to park the cars! New roof 2017. Community school and multiple park locations to include a catch and release lake, jogging and bikes trails as well. Allen ISD and location close to Raytheon, State Farm, and business corridor of 75 and PGB. Come take a look and move right in!