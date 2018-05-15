All apartments in Allen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1324 Merrimac Drive

1324 Merrimac Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1324 Merrimac Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Great lease opportunity with right to purchase home! Grand foyer with staircase and formal dining room. Office, game room and oversized bedrooms. New hardwoods and carpet. New stainless appliances and fresh paint throughout the home. All installed for you the buyer! Great cedar covered patio with stamped concrete- perfect set up to enjoy your private backyard. 3 car garage allows for the extra storage space needed and room to park the cars! New roof 2017. Community school and multiple park locations to include a catch and release lake, jogging and bikes trails as well. Allen ISD and location close to Raytheon, State Farm, and business corridor of 75 and PGB. Come take a look and move right in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Merrimac Drive have any available units?
1324 Merrimac Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 Merrimac Drive have?
Some of 1324 Merrimac Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 Merrimac Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Merrimac Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Merrimac Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1324 Merrimac Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1324 Merrimac Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1324 Merrimac Drive offers parking.
Does 1324 Merrimac Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Merrimac Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Merrimac Drive have a pool?
No, 1324 Merrimac Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Merrimac Drive have accessible units?
No, 1324 Merrimac Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Merrimac Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1324 Merrimac Drive has units with dishwashers.

