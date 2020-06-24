1324 Dalhart Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities game room parking garage

Exceptional finish out in this must see Highland home ready for move in! All bedrooms are on the 1st floor, each truly separated. Nearly 2500 square feet on the first floor. Master is oversized with the bay window extension. Massive formal dining. Open kitchen with lots of work space & double ovens. Huge upstairs gameroom & full bath up. Garage boasts both extra space and a storage closet. Patio has fan & speaker wiring. Private wrap around backyard. Sink in utility room. The awesome study with a walk in closet could makes a great 4th bedroom. Wiring for 4 exterior security cameras. Each room wired with CAT5 for wired connectivity. Twin Creeks amenities. Easy access to 121. Under professional property mgmt.