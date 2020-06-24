All apartments in Allen
Last updated September 9 2019 at 2:30 AM

1324 Dalhart Drive

1324 Dalhart Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1324 Dalhart Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Exceptional finish out in this must see Highland home ready for move in! All bedrooms are on the 1st floor, each truly separated. Nearly 2500 square feet on the first floor. Master is oversized with the bay window extension. Massive formal dining. Open kitchen with lots of work space & double ovens. Huge upstairs gameroom & full bath up. Garage boasts both extra space and a storage closet. Patio has fan & speaker wiring. Private wrap around backyard. Sink in utility room. The awesome study with a walk in closet could makes a great 4th bedroom. Wiring for 4 exterior security cameras. Each room wired with CAT5 for wired connectivity. Twin Creeks amenities. Easy access to 121. Under professional property mgmt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 Dalhart Drive have any available units?
1324 Dalhart Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 Dalhart Drive have?
Some of 1324 Dalhart Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 Dalhart Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1324 Dalhart Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 Dalhart Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1324 Dalhart Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1324 Dalhart Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1324 Dalhart Drive offers parking.
Does 1324 Dalhart Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1324 Dalhart Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 Dalhart Drive have a pool?
No, 1324 Dalhart Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1324 Dalhart Drive have accessible units?
No, 1324 Dalhart Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 Dalhart Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1324 Dalhart Drive has units with dishwashers.

