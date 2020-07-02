1317 Terrace Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Shows like a model! Look at this beautiful stone elevation home with covered patio on a cornet lot! Brand new roof as of July 2019. Master bedroom + one bedroom down with a full bath. Kitchen with Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances with gas cooktop, under and over cabinet lights. Wood floors in formal dining, living and master bedroom. Master bath enjoys Granite sink tops and separate shower and tub. Custom shades and curtains to compliment the modern contemporary finishes. Recessed lights. Cast stone gas fireplace. Crown moldings. Epoxy flooring in garage. Upstairs Game room pre-wired for surround sound. Radiant Barrier for energy savings. Huge Mudroom in utility. 10 mins from Allen Outlet Mall.