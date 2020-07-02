All apartments in Allen
1317 Terrace Lane
Last updated December 2 2019 at 10:51 AM

1317 Terrace Lane

1317 Terrace Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1317 Terrace Lane, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Shows like a model! Look at this beautiful stone elevation home with covered patio on a cornet lot! Brand new roof as of July 2019. Master bedroom + one bedroom down with a full bath. Kitchen with Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances with gas cooktop, under and over cabinet lights. Wood floors in formal dining, living and master bedroom. Master bath enjoys Granite sink tops and separate shower and tub. Custom shades and curtains to compliment the modern contemporary finishes. Recessed lights. Cast stone gas fireplace. Crown moldings. Epoxy flooring in garage. Upstairs Game room pre-wired for surround sound. Radiant Barrier for energy savings. Huge Mudroom in utility. 10 mins from Allen Outlet Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Terrace Lane have any available units?
1317 Terrace Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Terrace Lane have?
Some of 1317 Terrace Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Terrace Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Terrace Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Terrace Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Terrace Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1317 Terrace Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1317 Terrace Lane offers parking.
Does 1317 Terrace Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Terrace Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Terrace Lane have a pool?
No, 1317 Terrace Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Terrace Lane have accessible units?
No, 1317 Terrace Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Terrace Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Terrace Lane has units with dishwashers.

