1317 Rusk Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

1317 Rusk Drive

1317 Rusk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1317 Rusk Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
1317 Rusk Dr, Allen, TX is a single-family home that was built in 2006. This stunning two-story move-in ready home contains 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The kitchen is fully equipped with dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, range-oven, and Refrigerator. Also a beautiful fenced yard. The front yard contains a patio. Wooden floors, Formal dining room. Game room and spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom downstairs. Fire place, Parks and Trails in neighborhood. HOA dues are paid by owners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Rusk Drive have any available units?
1317 Rusk Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1317 Rusk Drive have?
Some of 1317 Rusk Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1317 Rusk Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Rusk Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Rusk Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1317 Rusk Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1317 Rusk Drive offer parking?
No, 1317 Rusk Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1317 Rusk Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Rusk Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Rusk Drive have a pool?
No, 1317 Rusk Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Rusk Drive have accessible units?
No, 1317 Rusk Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Rusk Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1317 Rusk Drive has units with dishwashers.

