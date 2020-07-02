1317 Rusk Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room

1317 Rusk Dr, Allen, TX is a single-family home that was built in 2006. This stunning two-story move-in ready home contains 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The kitchen is fully equipped with dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, range-oven, and Refrigerator. Also a beautiful fenced yard. The front yard contains a patio. Wooden floors, Formal dining room. Game room and spacious bedrooms. Master bedroom downstairs. Fire place, Parks and Trails in neighborhood. HOA dues are paid by owners.