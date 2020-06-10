All apartments in Allen
Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:25 PM

1315 Neches Drive

1315 Neches Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1315 Neches Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
This impressive home is a Huntington custom located in Twin Creeks! Featuring an open concept with a great floor plan, this home has 2 split bedrooms downstairs and 2 upstairs. Hardwoods flow through the entry, living, dining, and hallways to the master. The master includes a large walk-in cedar closet and a master bathroom with separate vanities, large tub and shower. In the kitchen, find lovely granite countertops, large cabinets, stainless appliances, and a gas cooktop. The backyard is a paradise with a pool and patio. Don't miss the opportunity to make this stunning home your own!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 Neches Drive have any available units?
1315 Neches Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1315 Neches Drive have?
Some of 1315 Neches Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 Neches Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Neches Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Neches Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1315 Neches Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1315 Neches Drive offer parking?
No, 1315 Neches Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1315 Neches Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 Neches Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Neches Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1315 Neches Drive has a pool.
Does 1315 Neches Drive have accessible units?
No, 1315 Neches Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Neches Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 Neches Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

