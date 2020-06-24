1309 Hazelwood Drive

Amenities

LANDLORD RECEIVED MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS. Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3.5 bath home in desirable neighborhood of Lost Creek Ranch. The spacious dining room is at the front of the home. Upstairs has all new carpet, gameroom-2nd living, 3 generously sized bedrooms with walk-in closets, and a hall bath. Granite counter tops in the kitchen, hard wood flooring, spacious back entry garage. Large backyard with covered patio with fan. Few min to Marion Elementary and top Allen schools. Community pool and walking trails are part of the HOA in addition to 4 parks with playgrounds and several neighborhood ponds with fountains. Also minutes to Celebration Park.