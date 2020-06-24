All apartments in Allen
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:27 AM

1309 Hazelwood Drive

1309 Hazelwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1309 Hazelwood Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Lost Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
LANDLORD RECEIVED MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS. Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3.5 bath home in desirable neighborhood of Lost Creek Ranch. The spacious dining room is at the front of the home. Upstairs has all new carpet, gameroom-2nd living, 3 generously sized bedrooms with walk-in closets, and a hall bath. Granite counter tops in the kitchen, hard wood flooring, spacious back entry garage. Large backyard with covered patio with fan. Few min to Marion Elementary and top Allen schools. Community pool and walking trails are part of the HOA in addition to 4 parks with playgrounds and several neighborhood ponds with fountains. Also minutes to Celebration Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1309 Hazelwood Drive have any available units?
1309 Hazelwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1309 Hazelwood Drive have?
Some of 1309 Hazelwood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1309 Hazelwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1309 Hazelwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1309 Hazelwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1309 Hazelwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1309 Hazelwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1309 Hazelwood Drive offers parking.
Does 1309 Hazelwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1309 Hazelwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1309 Hazelwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1309 Hazelwood Drive has a pool.
Does 1309 Hazelwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1309 Hazelwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1309 Hazelwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1309 Hazelwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

