1307 Cedar Springs Drive

Amenities
Beautiful single story home in desirable Allen community with PERFECT 10 SCHOOLS. 3 bed 2 bath home has open floor plan, high ceilings , formal dining, and 2 living areas. Main living area with gas fireplace. Spacious Master bedroom with dual sinks, shower/garden tub, and large walk in closet. Newer carpet and AC. Minutes from Eagle Stadium & close to all of city of Allen shopping and dining. Lost Creek Ranch features a private community pool, jogging trail, four parks, playgrounds and ponds with fountains- all within walking distance. Deposit is equal to 1 month rent. 1st month rent due in full prior to move in. Each applicant over 18 required to complete and pay application $65. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3x monthly rent. To apply go to website (Choose Dallas office and click apply now) https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application