1307 Cedar Springs Drive
Last updated June 22 2020 at 4:32 PM

1307 Cedar Springs Drive

1307 Cedar Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1307 Cedar Springs Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Lost Creek Ranch

Amenities

walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
Beautiful single story home in desirable Allen community with PERFECT 10 SCHOOLS. 3 bed 2 bath home has open floor plan, high ceilings , formal dining, and 2 living areas. Main living area with gas fireplace. Spacious Master bedroom with dual sinks, shower/garden tub, and large walk in closet. Newer carpet and AC. Minutes from Eagle Stadium & close to all of city of Allen shopping and dining. Lost Creek Ranch features a private community pool, jogging trail, four parks, playgrounds and ponds with fountains- all within walking distance. Deposit is equal to 1 month rent. 1st month rent due in full prior to move in. Each applicant over 18 required to complete and pay application $65. Credit, criminal and civil back-ground checks. Good rental history, income 3x monthly rent. To apply go to website (Choose Dallas office and click apply now) https://renterswarehouse.com/lease-application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 Cedar Springs Drive have any available units?
1307 Cedar Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1307 Cedar Springs Drive have?
Some of 1307 Cedar Springs Drive's amenities include walk in closets, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 Cedar Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Cedar Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Cedar Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1307 Cedar Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1307 Cedar Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 1307 Cedar Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1307 Cedar Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 Cedar Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Cedar Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1307 Cedar Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 1307 Cedar Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 1307 Cedar Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Cedar Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1307 Cedar Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

