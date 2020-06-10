All apartments in Allen
1305 Crestview Drive
1305 Crestview Drive

1305 Crestview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Crestview Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Timberbend

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Looking for Allen ISD - walking distance to Reed Elementary and Reed park? Look no further - this adorable home has vaulted ceilings in living room, granite countertops in the kitchen and master bath. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Air conditioned sunroom allows for year round enjoyment. Metal building in the backyard provides additional storage benefits to the extra space in the extended 2 car garage.
Updates include, new siding, exterior paint and new fence - vinyl flooring new interior paint throughout and new carpet in all bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Crestview Drive have any available units?
1305 Crestview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Crestview Drive have?
Some of 1305 Crestview Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Crestview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Crestview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Crestview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Crestview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1305 Crestview Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1305 Crestview Drive offers parking.
Does 1305 Crestview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Crestview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Crestview Drive have a pool?
No, 1305 Crestview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Crestview Drive have accessible units?
No, 1305 Crestview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Crestview Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1305 Crestview Drive has units with dishwashers.

