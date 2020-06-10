1305 Crestview Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Looking for Allen ISD - walking distance to Reed Elementary and Reed park? Look no further - this adorable home has vaulted ceilings in living room, granite countertops in the kitchen and master bath. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Air conditioned sunroom allows for year round enjoyment. Metal building in the backyard provides additional storage benefits to the extra space in the extended 2 car garage.

Updates include, new siding, exterior paint and new fence - vinyl flooring new interior paint throughout and new carpet in all bedrooms.