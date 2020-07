Amenities

granite counters garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy 3 bedroom! Granite counters in kitchens and baths, tile, ceiling fans and more. Brick fireplace goes all the way to the vaulted ceiling. This corner lot features oversized garage. Located in superior Allen ISD and walking distance to elementary school. Just minutes away from Fairview and Allen outlets shopping and entertainment.New carpet and paint. Walk to schools!