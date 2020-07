Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Nice two bedroom two and a half bath house with garage and covered patio. Fresh flooring throughout house includes recently installed vinyl wood like planks in living room and carpet in bedrooms and stairs. Kitchen, dining, and living room downstairs and bedrooms up. Each bedroom has its own private full bathroom and walk in closet. Wood burning fireplace in the living room.