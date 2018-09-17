All apartments in Allen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1209 Cameron Lane

1209 Cameron Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1209 Cameron Lane, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

**Special - We will waive the application and admin fee!!**

Amazing 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,947 sq ft, 2 story home in Allen! Beautiful dark wood floors throughout! Living room with with unique marble fireplace. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and glass stove top! Huge master bedroom! Master suite with dual sinks and garden tub. Backyard with covered patio, perfect for entertainment! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1209 Cameron Lane have any available units?
1209 Cameron Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1209 Cameron Lane have?
Some of 1209 Cameron Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1209 Cameron Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1209 Cameron Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1209 Cameron Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1209 Cameron Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1209 Cameron Lane offer parking?
No, 1209 Cameron Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1209 Cameron Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1209 Cameron Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1209 Cameron Lane have a pool?
No, 1209 Cameron Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1209 Cameron Lane have accessible units?
No, 1209 Cameron Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1209 Cameron Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1209 Cameron Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

