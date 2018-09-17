1209 Cameron Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**Special - We will waive the application and admin fee!!**



Amazing 4 bed, 3 bath, 2,947 sq ft, 2 story home in Allen! Beautiful dark wood floors throughout! Living room with with unique marble fireplace. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and glass stove top! Huge master bedroom! Master suite with dual sinks and garden tub. Backyard with covered patio, perfect for entertainment! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.