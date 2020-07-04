All apartments in Allen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1201 Rainforest Lane

1201 Rainforest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1201 Rainforest Lane, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful, hard to find, large one story Ranch Style home in the Heart of Allen, with exemplary schools and no HOA! Bring your boat or RV and park it in the driveway! Very bright home with large living room, game room and gorgeous office with french doors and solid wood built-ins! Huge, private backyard with mature trees and great patio. Nice Master Suite features vaulted ceilings and huge closet with variety of built-in drawers, jewelry boxes and much more! Don't miss out on this unique and one of a kind home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 Rainforest Lane have any available units?
1201 Rainforest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 Rainforest Lane have?
Some of 1201 Rainforest Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 Rainforest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1201 Rainforest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 Rainforest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1201 Rainforest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1201 Rainforest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1201 Rainforest Lane offers parking.
Does 1201 Rainforest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 Rainforest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 Rainforest Lane have a pool?
No, 1201 Rainforest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1201 Rainforest Lane have accessible units?
No, 1201 Rainforest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 Rainforest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1201 Rainforest Lane has units with dishwashers.

