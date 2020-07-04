1201 Rainforest Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful, hard to find, large one story Ranch Style home in the Heart of Allen, with exemplary schools and no HOA! Bring your boat or RV and park it in the driveway! Very bright home with large living room, game room and gorgeous office with french doors and solid wood built-ins! Huge, private backyard with mature trees and great patio. Nice Master Suite features vaulted ceilings and huge closet with variety of built-in drawers, jewelry boxes and much more! Don't miss out on this unique and one of a kind home!