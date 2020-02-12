All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1175 Landon Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1175 Landon Lane
Last updated April 17 2019 at 6:01 AM

1175 Landon Lane

1175 Landon Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1175 Landon Lane, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Beautiful townhome- 3 BR, 2.5 bath with study in a fabulous location! Wonderful floorplan and delightful finishes throughout. Kitchen includes granite countertops, nice size pantry, and lots of counter space. Downstairs hardwood flooring, kitchen opens to wonderful family room with vaulted ceiling and wall of windows looking out upon the backyard. Upstairs game room perfect for second living area. The home has great natural lighting, lovely master suite and nicely sized secondary bedrooms. Fridge is included. Private fenced good size backyard with grass and neighbors on only one side!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 Landon Lane have any available units?
1175 Landon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1175 Landon Lane have?
Some of 1175 Landon Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1175 Landon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1175 Landon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 Landon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1175 Landon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1175 Landon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1175 Landon Lane offers parking.
Does 1175 Landon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1175 Landon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 Landon Lane have a pool?
No, 1175 Landon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1175 Landon Lane have accessible units?
No, 1175 Landon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 Landon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1175 Landon Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary