1175 Landon Lane

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful townhome- 3 BR, 2.5 bath with study in a fabulous location! Wonderful floorplan and delightful finishes throughout. Kitchen includes granite countertops, nice size pantry, and lots of counter space. Downstairs hardwood flooring, kitchen opens to wonderful family room with vaulted ceiling and wall of windows looking out upon the backyard. Upstairs game room perfect for second living area. The home has great natural lighting, lovely master suite and nicely sized secondary bedrooms. Fridge is included. Private fenced good size backyard with grass and neighbors on only one side!