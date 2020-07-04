All apartments in Allen
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

1165 Sophia St.

1165 Sophia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1165 Sophia Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
internet access
Professionally decorated town home located in Allen. Easy access to I75 and 121, makes it an easy commute to businesses in Allen, Plano and McKinney. One mile from Watters Creek outdoor shopping mall makes it easy to dine out, entertain or shop.Three bedroom 2.5 bath fully furnished by a professional decorator.Monthly Rental Rate Options:6 - 12 Monthly rate - $2700.00Inquire by emailIncluded in rent:Water and GarbageCable TV, Internet and Electric billed at cost.Maid Service available upon request for an additional charge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1165 Sophia St. have any available units?
1165 Sophia St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
Is 1165 Sophia St. currently offering any rent specials?
1165 Sophia St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1165 Sophia St. pet-friendly?
No, 1165 Sophia St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1165 Sophia St. offer parking?
No, 1165 Sophia St. does not offer parking.
Does 1165 Sophia St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1165 Sophia St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1165 Sophia St. have a pool?
No, 1165 Sophia St. does not have a pool.
Does 1165 Sophia St. have accessible units?
No, 1165 Sophia St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1165 Sophia St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1165 Sophia St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1165 Sophia St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1165 Sophia St. does not have units with air conditioning.

