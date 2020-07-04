1165 Sophia St.

Amenities

internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities internet access

Professionally decorated town home located in Allen. Easy access to I75 and 121, makes it an easy commute to businesses in Allen, Plano and McKinney. One mile from Watters Creek outdoor shopping mall makes it easy to dine out, entertain or shop.Three bedroom 2.5 bath fully furnished by a professional decorator.Monthly Rental Rate Options:6 - 12 Monthly rate - $2700.00Inquire by emailIncluded in rent:Water and GarbageCable TV, Internet and Electric billed at cost.Maid Service available upon request for an additional charge.