Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 4 BR 2 bath in the coveted Watters Crossing neighborhood. UPDATED kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Large family room with built ins. Light and bright home with split bedrooms for privacy. Vaulted ceilings, crown molding, and 4th br flex room with French doors for office option. New flooring installed March 2019. Covered porch and patio overlooking nice size yard. Beautiful curb appeal and mature trees says Exemplary AISD schools!