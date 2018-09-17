1109 Candlewood Drive

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION!! If you are looking for the Right place, this Single Story Charmer is a MUST SEE, 3*2*2 w Front garage, Covered Patio in back w Shed. Updated Paint, Floor and its READY for you NOW! Brick w Built-in Wood Burning FP, Beautiful Woodwork thru-out and more. Located on a Cul-De-Sac in the Award Winning Allen ISD. Backyard offers room to entertain & play. Conveniently located near Schools, Shopping, Sighways, Restaurants and much more. Well maintained home built by Goodman. Pic's coming soon