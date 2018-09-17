All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1109 Candlewood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1109 Candlewood Drive
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:43 AM

1109 Candlewood Drive

1109 Candlewood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1109 Candlewood Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION!! If you are looking for the Right place, this Single Story Charmer is a MUST SEE, 3*2*2 w Front garage, Covered Patio in back w Shed. Updated Paint, Floor and its READY for you NOW! Brick w Built-in Wood Burning FP, Beautiful Woodwork thru-out and more. Located on a Cul-De-Sac in the Award Winning Allen ISD. Backyard offers room to entertain & play. Conveniently located near Schools, Shopping, Sighways, Restaurants and much more. Well maintained home built by Goodman. Pic's coming soon

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Candlewood Drive have any available units?
1109 Candlewood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 Candlewood Drive have?
Some of 1109 Candlewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Candlewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Candlewood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Candlewood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1109 Candlewood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1109 Candlewood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Candlewood Drive offers parking.
Does 1109 Candlewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Candlewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Candlewood Drive have a pool?
No, 1109 Candlewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Candlewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1109 Candlewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Candlewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 Candlewood Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary