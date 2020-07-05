All apartments in Allen
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:44 PM

108 Dustin Drive

108 Dustin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

108 Dustin Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath lease home in Allen ISD. This one owner home has tons of upgrades, including gorgeous wood floors, plantation shutters throughout, Bosch appliances, and granite countertops. Also included in lease price: full size front load washer & dryer, side by side refrigerator-freezer, full lawn care, pest control, & paid gas! Spacious living areas. Office and formal dining room off front entry. Master bedroom downstairs with custom closet system. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, game room and loft area upstairs. Walk to community pool or fabulous Celebration Park. Pets considered with owner approval. This great lease won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Dustin Drive have any available units?
108 Dustin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Dustin Drive have?
Some of 108 Dustin Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Dustin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
108 Dustin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Dustin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 Dustin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 108 Dustin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 108 Dustin Drive offers parking.
Does 108 Dustin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 Dustin Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Dustin Drive have a pool?
Yes, 108 Dustin Drive has a pool.
Does 108 Dustin Drive have accessible units?
No, 108 Dustin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Dustin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Dustin Drive has units with dishwashers.

