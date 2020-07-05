108 Dustin Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking pool garage

Fantastic 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath lease home in Allen ISD. This one owner home has tons of upgrades, including gorgeous wood floors, plantation shutters throughout, Bosch appliances, and granite countertops. Also included in lease price: full size front load washer & dryer, side by side refrigerator-freezer, full lawn care, pest control, & paid gas! Spacious living areas. Office and formal dining room off front entry. Master bedroom downstairs with custom closet system. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, game room and loft area upstairs. Walk to community pool or fabulous Celebration Park. Pets considered with owner approval. This great lease won't last long!