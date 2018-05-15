All apartments in Allen
108 Brentwood Court
Last updated December 11 2019 at 2:18 AM

108 Brentwood Court

108 Brentwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

108 Brentwood Court, Allen, TX 75013
Watters Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
An amazing home located in the highly sought off Allen area. 4 Bedrooms with a split arrangement. Kitchen with island opens up to a huge family room. Soaring high ceilings with recessed lighting, bay windows, beautiful fireplace. Large master retreat with huge walk-in closet. Captivating entry with living and dining formals. Dual Fuel HVAC system. New paint, new flooring, and new appliances. Includes the community amenities such as a pool, tennis court, pond, park, bike trail, and clubhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Brentwood Court have any available units?
108 Brentwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 Brentwood Court have?
Some of 108 Brentwood Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Brentwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
108 Brentwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Brentwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 108 Brentwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 108 Brentwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 108 Brentwood Court offers parking.
Does 108 Brentwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Brentwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Brentwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 108 Brentwood Court has a pool.
Does 108 Brentwood Court have accessible units?
No, 108 Brentwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Brentwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Brentwood Court has units with dishwashers.

