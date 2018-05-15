1063 Palmetto Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage media room

Beautiful home Located in wonderful Waterford Parks neighborhood. As you drive up to the corner lot you will be greeted with a well maintained lawn and covered front porch. Once inside, hardwood floors guide you through a large dining room, home office, large kitchen and living room. Open floor plan. There is an additional 1st floor bedroom and full bath. Large Master Bedroom and bathroom, with a spacious walk in closet. Enjoy the serene backyard with a great view of the greenbelt. Upstairs offers an extra large living space and media room with three tiers for elevated seating. In the highly acclaimed Allen ISD, and close to 121, US75, tons of retail. Enjoy 2 community pools, clubhouse, and walking trails.