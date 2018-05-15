All apartments in Allen
1063 Palmetto Drive
Last updated July 4 2019 at 1:56 AM

1063 Palmetto Drive

1063 Palmetto Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1063 Palmetto Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
media room
Beautiful home Located in wonderful Waterford Parks neighborhood. As you drive up to the corner lot you will be greeted with a well maintained lawn and covered front porch. Once inside, hardwood floors guide you through a large dining room, home office, large kitchen and living room. Open floor plan. There is an additional 1st floor bedroom and full bath. Large Master Bedroom and bathroom, with a spacious walk in closet. Enjoy the serene backyard with a great view of the greenbelt. Upstairs offers an extra large living space and media room with three tiers for elevated seating. In the highly acclaimed Allen ISD, and close to 121, US75, tons of retail. Enjoy 2 community pools, clubhouse, and walking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1063 Palmetto Drive have any available units?
1063 Palmetto Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1063 Palmetto Drive have?
Some of 1063 Palmetto Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1063 Palmetto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1063 Palmetto Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1063 Palmetto Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1063 Palmetto Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1063 Palmetto Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1063 Palmetto Drive offers parking.
Does 1063 Palmetto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1063 Palmetto Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1063 Palmetto Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1063 Palmetto Drive has a pool.
Does 1063 Palmetto Drive have accessible units?
No, 1063 Palmetto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1063 Palmetto Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1063 Palmetto Drive has units with dishwashers.

