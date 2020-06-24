1063 Maverick Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage new construction

BRAND NEW TOWNHOME on GREENBELT LOT near WATTERS CREEK! Open Plan with 10 foot ceilings, 3 BRs, 2.5 Baths & wood flooring throughout downstairs. Light & Bright with white & grey paint tones. Kitchen with tons of white shaker cabinets and drawers, white sparkle quartz counters & huge island bar with pendant lighting that seats up to 6 people. All bedrooms up with master split from secondary bedrooms. Luxurious master bath with oversized walk-in shower & closet. Lots of storage with walk-in closets in all BRs plus storage under the stairs & mud room with storage unit. Game room or study at top of stairs. Covered patio & fenced backyard. 2 car garage. Great location – walk to restaurants & retail at Watters Creek!