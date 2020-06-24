All apartments in Allen
Last updated March 26 2020 at 12:45 AM

1063 Maverick Drive

1063 Maverick Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1063 Maverick Dr, Allen, TX 75013
Watters Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME on GREENBELT LOT near WATTERS CREEK! Open Plan with 10 foot ceilings, 3 BRs, 2.5 Baths & wood flooring throughout downstairs. Light & Bright with white & grey paint tones. Kitchen with tons of white shaker cabinets and drawers, white sparkle quartz counters & huge island bar with pendant lighting that seats up to 6 people. All bedrooms up with master split from secondary bedrooms. Luxurious master bath with oversized walk-in shower & closet. Lots of storage with walk-in closets in all BRs plus storage under the stairs & mud room with storage unit. Game room or study at top of stairs. Covered patio & fenced backyard. 2 car garage. Great location – walk to restaurants & retail at Watters Creek!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1063 Maverick Drive have any available units?
1063 Maverick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1063 Maverick Drive have?
Some of 1063 Maverick Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1063 Maverick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1063 Maverick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1063 Maverick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1063 Maverick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1063 Maverick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1063 Maverick Drive offers parking.
Does 1063 Maverick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1063 Maverick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1063 Maverick Drive have a pool?
No, 1063 Maverick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1063 Maverick Drive have accessible units?
No, 1063 Maverick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1063 Maverick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1063 Maverick Drive has units with dishwashers.

