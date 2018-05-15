All apartments in Allen
1059 Maverick Drive
Last updated March 11 2020 at 8:36 AM

1059 Maverick Drive

1059 Maverick Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1059 Maverick Dr, Allen, TX 75013
Watters Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
new construction
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME NEAR WATTERS CREEK! Light & Bright, 3 BR, 2.5 BATH, 2-story open floor plan with 10 foot ceilings. Wood floors throughout downstairs. White & grey paint tones. Kitchen has white quartz counters, pantry, pendant lighting over bar, & grey shaker cabinets that go up to the ceiling! Mud room with storage unit. Loft game or study area at top of stairs. Double doors lead to luxurious master suite with spa bathroom & huge walk-in shower. All bedrooms up with master separate. custom 6 inch baseboards, lots of storage with plenty of closets & huge wrap-around storage under stairs. Covered patio & fenced backyard. Attached 2-car garage. Great location - walk to restaurants & retail at Watters Creek!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1059 Maverick Drive have any available units?
1059 Maverick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1059 Maverick Drive have?
Some of 1059 Maverick Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1059 Maverick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1059 Maverick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1059 Maverick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1059 Maverick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1059 Maverick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1059 Maverick Drive offers parking.
Does 1059 Maverick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1059 Maverick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1059 Maverick Drive have a pool?
No, 1059 Maverick Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1059 Maverick Drive have accessible units?
No, 1059 Maverick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1059 Maverick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1059 Maverick Drive has units with dishwashers.

