1059 Maverick Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage hot tub

BRAND NEW TOWNHOME NEAR WATTERS CREEK! Light & Bright, 3 BR, 2.5 BATH, 2-story open floor plan with 10 foot ceilings. Wood floors throughout downstairs. White & grey paint tones. Kitchen has white quartz counters, pantry, pendant lighting over bar, & grey shaker cabinets that go up to the ceiling! Mud room with storage unit. Loft game or study area at top of stairs. Double doors lead to luxurious master suite with spa bathroom & huge walk-in shower. All bedrooms up with master separate. custom 6 inch baseboards, lots of storage with plenty of closets & huge wrap-around storage under stairs. Covered patio & fenced backyard. Attached 2-car garage. Great location - walk to restaurants & retail at Watters Creek!