1052 Mondamin Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Recently construction home built by Ashton Woods that sits on a premium lot overlooking a nature preserve. Spacious 1 story floorplan features 4 bedrooms, and 3.5 bathrooms, a large media room, and a study with barn doors. Chef's delight kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, floating cabinetry and lots of storage and counter space. Master suite features gorgeous views of the nature preserve and a luxurious bathroom with a stand alone tub. Located walking distance to highly rated schools and just minutes from I75 and 121. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping in Watters Creek.