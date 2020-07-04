All apartments in Allen
1052 Mondamin Drive
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:04 AM

1052 Mondamin Drive

1052 Mondamin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1052 Mondamin Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Recently construction home built by Ashton Woods that sits on a premium lot overlooking a nature preserve. Spacious 1 story floorplan features 4 bedrooms, and 3.5 bathrooms, a large media room, and a study with barn doors. Chef's delight kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, floating cabinetry and lots of storage and counter space. Master suite features gorgeous views of the nature preserve and a luxurious bathroom with a stand alone tub. Located walking distance to highly rated schools and just minutes from I75 and 121. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping in Watters Creek.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1052 Mondamin Drive have any available units?
1052 Mondamin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1052 Mondamin Drive have?
Some of 1052 Mondamin Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1052 Mondamin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1052 Mondamin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1052 Mondamin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1052 Mondamin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1052 Mondamin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1052 Mondamin Drive offers parking.
Does 1052 Mondamin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1052 Mondamin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1052 Mondamin Drive have a pool?
No, 1052 Mondamin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1052 Mondamin Drive have accessible units?
No, 1052 Mondamin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1052 Mondamin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1052 Mondamin Drive has units with dishwashers.

