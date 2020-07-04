All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1041 Balmorhea Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1041 Balmorhea Drive
Last updated June 15 2019 at 10:35 AM

1041 Balmorhea Drive

1041 Balmorhea Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1041 Balmorhea Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lease to own option available. Immaculate & gently lived-in has 4 bedrooms down and a huge gameroom with a full bath up. Open plan with hardwood floors throughout the 1st floor except bedrooms. Kitchen has SS appliances, granite, pendant lights over a large island, 5-burner gas cooktop. Great for entertaining plan has a bar & surround sound. The spacious master has a huge closet to die for. Close to HWY 75 and 121! Waterford Parks Amenities include parks, pool, clubhouse, miles of hike & bike trails and more!! A MUST SEE! Minutes to a plethora of shopping and dining options in the highly acclaimed Allen schools. Walk to elementary. Smoke and pet free home is ready for your family. Pets on a case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1041 Balmorhea Drive have any available units?
1041 Balmorhea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1041 Balmorhea Drive have?
Some of 1041 Balmorhea Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1041 Balmorhea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1041 Balmorhea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1041 Balmorhea Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1041 Balmorhea Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1041 Balmorhea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1041 Balmorhea Drive offers parking.
Does 1041 Balmorhea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1041 Balmorhea Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1041 Balmorhea Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1041 Balmorhea Drive has a pool.
Does 1041 Balmorhea Drive have accessible units?
No, 1041 Balmorhea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1041 Balmorhea Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1041 Balmorhea Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary