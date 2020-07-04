1041 Balmorhea Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lease to own option available. Immaculate & gently lived-in has 4 bedrooms down and a huge gameroom with a full bath up. Open plan with hardwood floors throughout the 1st floor except bedrooms. Kitchen has SS appliances, granite, pendant lights over a large island, 5-burner gas cooktop. Great for entertaining plan has a bar & surround sound. The spacious master has a huge closet to die for. Close to HWY 75 and 121! Waterford Parks Amenities include parks, pool, clubhouse, miles of hike & bike trails and more!! A MUST SEE! Minutes to a plethora of shopping and dining options in the highly acclaimed Allen schools. Walk to elementary. Smoke and pet free home is ready for your family. Pets on a case by case.