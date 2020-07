Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room parking pool garage

in Twin Creeks Village.With 3 bedrooms and a gameroom you have plenty of space to entertain.

Just minutes from downtown Allen, this family-centric community is in the highly-rated Allen ISD and offers quick access to great shopping, dining and entertainment.

The community amenities; community clubhouse, resort-style pool, wooded walking and jogging trails, fitness center and so much more. Submit TAR Application along with $50 per person app fee.