1038 Lucy Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Beautifully updated 2 level townhome in Villas at Twin Creeks! 2 car attached garage. Open floor plan has wood floors in living & dining areas with soaring 2 story ceilings & plenty of windows for natural light. Kitchen has granite counters, breakfast bar with seating & fridge! Large walk-in pantry also holds the washer & dryer (included with lease). Upstairs is a great flex space - game room, study, play room, plus master with private bath & a second spacious bedroom. Freshly painted! Backyard is graveled for easy care, with garden spaces for flowers, vegetables, herbs, or a place for the pets to play! Enjoy all of Twin Creeks amenities: pool, playground, parks, tennis, soccer & softball fields, golf & more.