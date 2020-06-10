All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1038 Lucy Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1038 Lucy Lane
Last updated April 5 2019 at 10:31 PM

1038 Lucy Lane

1038 Lucy Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1038 Lucy Lane, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautifully updated 2 level townhome in Villas at Twin Creeks! 2 car attached garage. Open floor plan has wood floors in living & dining areas with soaring 2 story ceilings & plenty of windows for natural light. Kitchen has granite counters, breakfast bar with seating & fridge! Large walk-in pantry also holds the washer & dryer (included with lease). Upstairs is a great flex space - game room, study, play room, plus master with private bath & a second spacious bedroom. Freshly painted! Backyard is graveled for easy care, with garden spaces for flowers, vegetables, herbs, or a place for the pets to play! Enjoy all of Twin Creeks amenities: pool, playground, parks, tennis, soccer & softball fields, golf & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 Lucy Lane have any available units?
1038 Lucy Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1038 Lucy Lane have?
Some of 1038 Lucy Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 Lucy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1038 Lucy Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 Lucy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1038 Lucy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1038 Lucy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1038 Lucy Lane offers parking.
Does 1038 Lucy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1038 Lucy Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 Lucy Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1038 Lucy Lane has a pool.
Does 1038 Lucy Lane have accessible units?
No, 1038 Lucy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 Lucy Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1038 Lucy Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary