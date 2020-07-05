1025 Michelson Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great Location for this beautiful, well appointed Allen rental opportunity. Meticulously maintained 3 bed 2 bath offers large living area w gas fireplace, leading into the light and bright kitchen w lovely eat in area by bay window. Large walk in pantry, gas cook top. SS Refrigerator INCLUDED. Laundry room complete with WASHER AND DRYER. Formal Dining or Office separated from kitchen by french doors. Nice Master bathroom with plenty of space, great walk-in-closet, upgraded shower and spacious luxury soaking tub. Back yard has extended decking, child's play set with swings and is fully fenced. Garage is spacious with extra storage racks and cabinet space. Lawn equipment included located inside Storage Shed.