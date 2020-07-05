All apartments in Allen
Last updated March 8 2020 at 10:58 PM

1025 Michelson Lane

1025 Michelson Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1025 Michelson Lane, Allen, TX 75002
Heritage Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great Location for this beautiful, well appointed Allen rental opportunity. Meticulously maintained 3 bed 2 bath offers large living area w gas fireplace, leading into the light and bright kitchen w lovely eat in area by bay window. Large walk in pantry, gas cook top. SS Refrigerator INCLUDED. Laundry room complete with WASHER AND DRYER. Formal Dining or Office separated from kitchen by french doors. Nice Master bathroom with plenty of space, great walk-in-closet, upgraded shower and spacious luxury soaking tub. Back yard has extended decking, child's play set with swings and is fully fenced. Garage is spacious with extra storage racks and cabinet space. Lawn equipment included located inside Storage Shed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Michelson Lane have any available units?
1025 Michelson Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 Michelson Lane have?
Some of 1025 Michelson Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Michelson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Michelson Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Michelson Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1025 Michelson Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1025 Michelson Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Michelson Lane offers parking.
Does 1025 Michelson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1025 Michelson Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Michelson Lane have a pool?
No, 1025 Michelson Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Michelson Lane have accessible units?
No, 1025 Michelson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Michelson Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 Michelson Lane has units with dishwashers.

