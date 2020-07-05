1018 Mj Brown Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly new construction

AVAILABLE for immediate occupancy, Brand New, 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, RENTAL town house in Allen’s newest community, Huntington Villas. On the main level, enjoy an open concept, spacious living area with an updated kitchen and green views from the living. Upstairs features a Large Master and three full sized bedrooms. Within a short driving distance, you can stay fully entertained with Villages of Allen, Villages of Fairview, Allen Event Center, Top Golf, Whole Foods, Aldi’s and over 60 dining and entertainment venues. Covered patio in the yard has private space for you and your pets to relax and have fun in the sun. The town home has upgraded stone exteriors with steel eaves, and exposed aggregate driveways.