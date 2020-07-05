All apartments in Allen
1018 Mj Brown Drive

1018 Mj Brown Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1018 Mj Brown Dr, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
AVAILABLE for immediate occupancy, Brand New, 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, RENTAL town house in Allen’s newest community, Huntington Villas. On the main level, enjoy an open concept, spacious living area with an updated kitchen and green views from the living. Upstairs features a Large Master and three full sized bedrooms. Within a short driving distance, you can stay fully entertained with Villages of Allen, Villages of Fairview, Allen Event Center, Top Golf, Whole Foods, Aldi’s and over 60 dining and entertainment venues. Covered patio in the yard has private space for you and your pets to relax and have fun in the sun. The town home has upgraded stone exteriors with steel eaves, and exposed aggregate driveways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 Mj Brown Drive have any available units?
1018 Mj Brown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1018 Mj Brown Drive have?
Some of 1018 Mj Brown Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 Mj Brown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1018 Mj Brown Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 Mj Brown Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1018 Mj Brown Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1018 Mj Brown Drive offer parking?
No, 1018 Mj Brown Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1018 Mj Brown Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1018 Mj Brown Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 Mj Brown Drive have a pool?
No, 1018 Mj Brown Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1018 Mj Brown Drive have accessible units?
No, 1018 Mj Brown Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 Mj Brown Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1018 Mj Brown Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

