1017 Kennedy Drive

Amenities

New Meritage North Facing Home with 2,550 sqft, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home Vaulted ceilings in living area in law suite downstairs with owners retreat upstairs with Tankless water heater Wood floors throughout.Kitchen is the focal point of the home with white shaker style cabinets, Granite countertop . Master has 2 walk-in closets with tons of light.add WiFi and say goodbye to worrying about whether or not you remembered to lock the door. The M.Connected Home™ will come standard with features like:Video Doorbell,Smart Door Lock, Lighting Controls,Advanced Thermostat, Smart Garage Door, Weather Sensing Irrigation.The community has amenities; clubhouse, resort-style pool, wooded walking trails, fitness center &more