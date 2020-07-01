All apartments in Allen
Location

1017 Kennedy Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
new construction
New Meritage North Facing Home with 2,550 sqft, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home Vaulted ceilings in living area in law suite downstairs with owners retreat upstairs with Tankless water heater Wood floors throughout.Kitchen is the focal point of the home with white shaker style cabinets, Granite countertop . Master has 2 walk-in closets with tons of light.add WiFi and say goodbye to worrying about whether or not you remembered to lock the door. The M.Connected Home™ will come standard with features like:Video Doorbell,Smart Door Lock, Lighting Controls,Advanced Thermostat, Smart Garage Door, Weather Sensing Irrigation.The community has amenities; clubhouse, resort-style pool, wooded walking trails, fitness center &more

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 Kennedy Drive have any available units?
1017 Kennedy Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 Kennedy Drive have?
Some of 1017 Kennedy Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 Kennedy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Kennedy Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Kennedy Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1017 Kennedy Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1017 Kennedy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1017 Kennedy Drive offers parking.
Does 1017 Kennedy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 Kennedy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Kennedy Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1017 Kennedy Drive has a pool.
Does 1017 Kennedy Drive have accessible units?
No, 1017 Kennedy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Kennedy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 Kennedy Drive has units with dishwashers.

