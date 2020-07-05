Amenities

1013 Rockefeller Available 08/09/19 Beautiful Home in Heritage Park - Beautiful 4 bedroom home close to shopping, dining, and excellent schools. Large kitchen with island open to the eat in and family room. Granite in the kitchen. Hard floors down stairs and soft carpet up. Back yard oasis with shaded patio. All bedrooms on same level. Fourth bedroom adjoins the master so could be used as an office or nursery. Beautifully landscaped. Shaded patio. Pets on case by case basis. $600 pet deposit - $300 non-refundable. Apply at www.legacy380.com. $45 application fee. One time $125 administration fee due at move in. Tenant or tenant's agent to verify all information.



(RLNE4234457)