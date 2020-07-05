All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1013 Rockefeller.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1013 Rockefeller
Last updated July 3 2019 at 9:47 AM

1013 Rockefeller

1013 Rockefeller Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1013 Rockefeller Ln, Allen, TX 75002
Heritage Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1013 Rockefeller Available 08/09/19 Beautiful Home in Heritage Park - Beautiful 4 bedroom home close to shopping, dining, and excellent schools. Large kitchen with island open to the eat in and family room. Granite in the kitchen. Hard floors down stairs and soft carpet up. Back yard oasis with shaded patio. All bedrooms on same level. Fourth bedroom adjoins the master so could be used as an office or nursery. Beautifully landscaped. Shaded patio. Pets on case by case basis. $600 pet deposit - $300 non-refundable. Apply at www.legacy380.com. $45 application fee. One time $125 administration fee due at move in. Tenant or tenant's agent to verify all information.

(RLNE4234457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1013 Rockefeller have any available units?
1013 Rockefeller doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1013 Rockefeller have?
Some of 1013 Rockefeller's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1013 Rockefeller currently offering any rent specials?
1013 Rockefeller is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1013 Rockefeller pet-friendly?
Yes, 1013 Rockefeller is pet friendly.
Does 1013 Rockefeller offer parking?
No, 1013 Rockefeller does not offer parking.
Does 1013 Rockefeller have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1013 Rockefeller does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1013 Rockefeller have a pool?
No, 1013 Rockefeller does not have a pool.
Does 1013 Rockefeller have accessible units?
No, 1013 Rockefeller does not have accessible units.
Does 1013 Rockefeller have units with dishwashers?
No, 1013 Rockefeller does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary