accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM
87 Accessible Apartments for rent in Alamo Heights, TX
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Alamo Heights
143 Units Available
Magnolia Heights
5500 Broadway, Alamo Heights, TX
Studio
$2,155
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,405
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1199 sqft
Magnolia Heights welcomes you with sophistication and a contemporary palette to make your apartment an elegant home. Our studio, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans are adaptable to any lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of Alamo Heights
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:45am
$
Oak Park - Northwood
3 Units Available
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1081 sqft
The Big Easy meets easy living. Welcome to The Quarter, apartment homes inspired by New Orleans but conveniently located in the Alamo Heights area.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
$
15 Units Available
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1200 sqft
Nearby Quarry Crossing and Village on the Green provide everything residents of this community could need. Onsite parking, a fitness center and pool are all available. Units have wired alarm systems and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Terrell Heights
31 Units Available
Artessa at Quarry Village
300 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,101
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
2039 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Alamo Heights with a wine room, garage, pool and hot tub, and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have washer/dryer in unit and giant walk-in closets.
Results within 5 miles of Alamo Heights
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
$
12 Units Available
Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$736
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1078 sqft
Cozy, contemporary apartments in sunny San Antonio. Rooms have large windows, nine-inch ceilings and crown molding. 24-hour maintenance and planned resident activities. Cable and internet ready.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
$
King William
95 Units Available
Flats at Big Tex
423 Blue Star, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,084
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,206
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1175 sqft
Indoor fitness center, media lounge, demonstration kitchen and skyline views at this community right on the river. Pet-friendly environment with two bark parks. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Quartz counters and plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown San Antonio
30 Units Available
Rivera Apartments
1130 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,025
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$969
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1203 sqft
New community conveniently situated near IH-35 and IH-37. Just steps away from the San Antonio Museum of Art, the Pearl District and the Riverwalk. Pool, gym, hot tub and clubhouse. Enjoy shuffleboard and pool table.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Castle Hills
26 Units Available
The Place at Castle Hills
11800 Braesview, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
960 sqft
Well appointed homes with a fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer connections. Amenities include a fitness center and four sparkling pools. Close to Loop 410 and U.S. 281. Near Phil Hardberger Park.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
Monte Vista
2 Units Available
Belknap Arms
307 West Mistletoe Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$829
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1022 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Belknap Arms in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Lockhill Estates
36 Units Available
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$860
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
989 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplaces and upgraded finishes. Enjoy use of a direct access garage. Property features a theater and pool. Easy access to Loop 410. Near Walker Ranch Historic Landmark Park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
36 Units Available
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,760
1823 sqft
Come home to Cortland Walker Ranch! Here you will find everything you've dreamed of! Our residents enjoy nearby parks, direct access to hiking/biking trails, resort-style pool, and hot tub, washer and dryer included in every apartment, sand
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Downtown San Antonio
20 Units Available
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,254
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,951
1444 sqft
One, two and three-bedroom homes in downtown San Antonio, close to shops and restaurants. Concrete floors and private patios that overlook the city skyline. Internet access, 24-hour fitness center, business center and package lockers.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown San Antonio
22 Units Available
1221 Broadway Lofts
1221 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,086
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,191
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1157 sqft
Off I-35 and I-37. True luxury living in Downtown San Antonio. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and updated appliances. Available furnished. On-site yoga, pool, fire pit and fitness center. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown San Antonio
11 Units Available
Maverick
400 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$864
297 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,484
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
840 sqft
Minutes from Alamo Plaza and I-37. Stunning architecture in a high-rise building. On-site amenities include Google fiber, media room, gym and coffee bar. A green community. Recently renovated. Minutes from bars and shops.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Tobin Hill
33 Units Available
Can Plant
503 Avenue A, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,048
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,308
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,882
1160 sqft
Located in the historic Pearl neighborhood, this community has a 24-hour gym, game room, pool, and bike storage area. Units have washer/dryer, granite counters, and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
Downtown San Antonio
52 Units Available
120 Ninth St
120 9th Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,300
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1099 sqft
Situated along River Walk, this development offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Floor plans are open and include solar shades, wood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lone Star
10 Units Available
CL: Cevallos Lofts
301 E Cevallos St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,189
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,280
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1151 sqft
A fantastic urban community in the heart of the downtown area. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site valet, yoga, dog park, pool and media room. A smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Willshire Terrace
1 Unit Available
Brix At Terrell Hills
2447 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$759
800 sqft
Modern homes with hardwood floors and open designs. Plenty of community amenities, including a pool, business center, and laundry facilities. Easy access to Loop 410. By Oakwell TrailHead Park.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview
1 Unit Available
The Hudson
6014 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
651 sqft
Rarely available 3 bd 2 ba - Now Leasing oversized 3 bd 2 bath. (RLNE4730173)
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Greater Marymont
2 Units Available
Settlement
8623 Starcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1239 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers one- and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. On-site pool, clubhouse and gym available. Conveniently located near the shopping and dining venues along I-410.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
Lavaca
21 Units Available
HemisView Village
401 Santos St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1117 sqft
Modern apartments with garden tubs and private patios. Enjoy the on-site library, lounge and fitness zone. Easy access to I-37. Near the Alamodome. Close to the Institute of Texan Cultures.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
11 Units Available
Chestnut Park
901 W Silver Sands Dr, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$705
1 Bedroom
$790
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A modern community that welcomes pets. Beautiful landscaping throughout. On-site pool, hammock lounge, and walking paths. Apartments feature updated appliances, plush carpeting, and a breakfast nook. Controlled access provided.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
Lavaca
11 Units Available
Refugio Place
300 Labor St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,211
1110 sqft
Private community with 1, 2 or 3 bedroom homes. Workout area, business center with internet access, and parking for residents. Homes have gourmet kitchens, oval soaking tubs, and w/d hookups.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:05am
14 Units Available
Indian Hollow
12701 West Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just off the Wurzbach Parkway near Walker Ranch Park and the SilverHorn Golf Course. Townhome living in a gated community with a sand volleyball court and lighted tennis facilities.
