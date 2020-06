Amenities

garage coffee bar

Unit Amenities Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Located just five miles from the heart of San Antonio, the City of Alamo Heights is a unique, eclectic town rich with its own history. The property is located within walking distance to coffee shops, bakeries, restaurants and other small businesses such as Bike World and Cooper's Meat Market. Lease for 24 months and over $1,100. Trash removal is included in the rent. There is a water/sewer monthly charge expense of $25 and it will be added to the monthly rent.