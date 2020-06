Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking garage

This is an excellent and rare opportunity to lease in the heart of Alamo Heights just a few steps away from a number of restaurants and shops. This spacious 3/2 has a wet bar, washer/dryer stack, ample storage space, loft, private patio area/yard, one-car carport with additional parking on-site, on-site management and much more. This one stands out - don't miss it.