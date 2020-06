Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous 3 bedroom in Fairway!

Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath home! This beautfuil Fairway home is a must see! Large bedrooms, lots of storage, you can open or close your curtains by pushing a button, wet bar with a mini fridge, a plunge pool to relax, and so much more.