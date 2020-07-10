Apartment List
14 Apartments for rent in Abilene, TX with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
North E. Hwy 80
Riatta Ranch
1111 Musken Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$766
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,168
1234 sqft
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Parking available. Community highlights include a pool, volleyball court, and business center. Close to Abilene Zoo and Abilene Christian University. Easy access to I-20 for convenient transportation.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Park Central Area
The Reserve at Abilene
3649 Cedar Run Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1214 sqft
Feel energized and welcome every time you come home to an apartment in Abilene, TX, when you live at The Reserve at Abilene Apartment Homes. Here is where affordability meets luxury living.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Abilene Heights Area
2650 Madison Avenue
2650 Madison Avenue, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1176 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Very large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with attached garage. This apartment was built in 2013! Sizable bedrooms, plush carpet, stainless steel appliances, can lighting, built-in microwave, and dishwasher.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Over Place Area
2302 Matador Street
2302 Matador Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$899
1099 sqft
Very nice upgraded 2 BR 1 Ba home just minutes from Dyess AFB, stove, fridge, breakfast bar, central heat-air, washer-dryer included, fenced yard, carport. The owner does not allow pets at this property.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Cobb Park Area
466 Clinton Street
466 Clinton Street, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
680 sqft
Fresh & newly renovated apartment! This is an upstairs apartment with approx 680 sq ft with nice size rooms with aliving room, bedroom, bath, and kitchen with a dining area. Furnished with a washer & dryer, refrigerator and range.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
South E. Hwy 80
750 Chaucer Drive
750 Chaucer Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1123 sqft
ATTRACTIVE 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with front entry garage, fenced yard, fireplace in living room and complete appliance package with stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer.

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Elmwood Area
750 Ballinger Street
750 Ballinger Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1472 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL, COMPLETELY FURNISHED DOWN TO THE POTS & PANS, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW APPLIANCES, FLAT SCREEN TV'S, SUDDEN LINK WIRELESS. GRANITE COUNTERS, CUSTOM KITCHEN CABINETS. WASHER, DRYER. YARD CARE.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Cobb Park Area
1025 Fannin Street
1025 Fannin Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1170 sqft
Very cute 3 bedroom, lots of special extras! Hardwood floors, central air and heat plus a garage and privacy fence.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Cobb Park Area
1022 Merchant St
1022 Merchant Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$550
700 sqft
2 bedroom Duplex - No Pets Allowed (RLNE3613911)

1 of 13

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
Red Bud Area
18 Crossroads Drive
18 Crossroads Drive, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1188 sqft
Super cute townhouse is a central location. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Fully applianced kitchen, washer, dryer for tenants use. One bedroom and bath are located downstairs and second bedroom and bath are located upstairs.

1 of 23

Last updated November 5 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
3942 Radcliff Road
3942 Radcliff Road, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
903 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed 1.5 baths nice fenced back yard with huge trees and a storage building. all stainless appliances including washer and dryer. completely updated interior with all wood laminate floors No carpet.

1 of 9

Last updated August 14 at 10:25pm
1 Unit Available
Buck Creek Area
2218 Independence Boulevard
2218 Independence Blvd, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1111 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom located on the North side of Abilene. This property is newly painted and has a garage, fireplace, and a fenced in backyard. All kitchen appliances are included. Ready to rent on August 19th!

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 11:45pm
1 Unit Available
4418 Majestic Sky
4418 Majestic Sky, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2637 sqft
Absolutely fabulous home in Bella Vista with lots of extras that include a walk in pantry, two walk in closets in the master just to name a few. Beautiful tile floor in the main living areas that looks like hardwood.
Results within 5 miles of Abilene

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
739 Iberis Road S Unit 2
739 Iberis Road South, Taylor County, TX
1 Bedroom
$495
Efficiency Unit: 1 room, 1 kitchen, 1 bath, all appliances included! AVAILABLE NOW. - ONE ROOM unit, bedroom and living room is THE SAME ROOM! Full kitchen with all the appliances included, even washer and dryer.

July 2020 Abilene Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Abilene Rent Report. Abilene rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Abilene rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Abilene Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Abilene Rent Report. Abilene rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Abilene rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Abilene rents held steady over the past month

Abilene rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Abilene stand at $659 for a one-bedroom apartment and $875 for a two-bedroom. Abilene's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Abilene, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Abilene rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Abilene, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Abilene is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Abilene's median two-bedroom rent of $875 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Abilene's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Abilene than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Abilene.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

