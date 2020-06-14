Apartment List
/
TX
/
abilene
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:54 PM

20 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Abilene, TX

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Buck Creek Area
9 Units Available
The Residence at Heritage Park
2789 E Lake Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
751 sqft
A large grotto-style pool, 24 hour gym and Sandy volleyball court provide residents with plenty of on-site entertainment. Apartments in this complex feature large closets, covered parking and built-in microwaves for ultimate convenience.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
North E. Hwy 80
6 Units Available
Riatta Ranch
1111 Musken Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$662
698 sqft
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Parking available. Community highlights include a pool, volleyball court, and business center. Close to Abilene Zoo and Abilene Christian University. Easy access to I-20 for convenient transportation.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Summer Wind
1000 S Clack St, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$670
660 sqft
Summer Wind Apartment Homes is a great place to choose an apartment in Abilene, TX.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
12 Units Available
The Landing
5450 Texas Ave, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
556 sqft
Convenient location close to the Mall of Abilene and Dyess Air Force Base. Fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and skylights. Dogs and cats welcome.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Elmwood Area
1 Unit Available
4063 Redbud Cir
4063 Redbud Circle, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$525
684 sqft
Available 08/03/20 TEEKOY PROPERTIES - Property Id: 214558 ON SITE MANAGEMENT FULL TIME MAINTENANCE CREW 24/7 WE WELCOME THE ABILENE HOUSING VOUCHERS AND VETERANS VOUCHERS 1 BEDROOM/ 1 BATHROOM INCLUDING STOVE, ICE BOX, A/C, WALL HEATER, BLINDS,

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Elmwood Area
1 Unit Available
4035 Redbud Cir
4035 Redbud Circle, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$525
864 sqft
Available 08/03/20 TEEKOY PROPERTIES - Property Id: 301178 ON SITE MANAGEMENT FULL TIME MAINTENANCE CREW 24/7 WE WELCOME THE ABILENE HOUSING VOUCHERS AND VETERANS VOUCHERS 2 BEDROOM/ 1 BATHROOM INCLUDING STOVE, ICE BOX, A/C, WALL HEATER, BLINDS,

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Elmwood Area
1 Unit Available
3925 Lynwood Ln
3925 Lynwood Lane, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$525
684 sqft
Available 08/03/20 SINGLE FAMILY DUPLEX - Property Id: 183486 ON SITE MANAGEMENT FULL TIME MAINTENANCE CREW 24/7 WE WELCOME THE ABILENE HOUSING VOUCHERS AND VETERANS VOUCHERS 1 BEDROOM/ 1 BATHROOM INCLUDING STOVE, ICE BOX, A/C, WALL HEATER,

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Elmwood Area
1 Unit Available
3934 Lynwood Ln
3934 Lynwood Lane, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$525
684 sqft
Available 08/03/20 TEEKOY PROPERTIES - Property Id: 301187 ON SITE MANAGEMENT FULL TIME MAINTENANCE CREW 24/7 WE WELCOME THE ABILENE HOUSING VOUCHERS AND VETERANS VOUCHERS 2 BEDROOM/ 1 BATHROOM INCLUDING STOVE, ICE BOX, A/C, WALL HEATER, BLINDS,

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Original Town South
1 Unit Available
1134 Palm Street
1134 Palm Street, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
582 sqft
Welcome to our Tiny Home Neighborhood! This Is A First For Abilene, There Is Nothing Else Quite Like It! It is A Beautiful 582 Sq Ft One Bedroom, One Bath Home Built By Peck Homes LLC.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Abilene Heights Area
1 Unit Available
542 EN 16th
542 East North 16th Street, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
Cute studio apartment walking distance to ACU! All appliances furnished! Water paid! 1 car garage!

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
5450 S 7th Street
5450 South 7th Street, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$649
705 sqft
VERY CUTE 1 BR 1 BA UPSTAIRS CONDO, FIREPLACE, BALCONY, DISHWASHER, FULL SIZE WASHER-DRYER HOOKUPS

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Cobb Park Area
1 Unit Available
466 Clinton Street
466 Clinton Street, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
680 sqft
WATER INCLUDED. $675 for Rent & Water combined. Fresh & newly renovated apartments! Nice size rooms with a dining area off the kitchen. Freshly painted,. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout. No carpet! New ceiling fans and lighting fixtures.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Sayles Boulevard Area
1 Unit Available
1702 S 3rd Street
1702 South 3rd Street, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$740
670 sqft
ALL BILLS PAID. $740 for Rent & Utilities combined. Covered Parking. 2 larger rooms (living room & bedroom) and a more spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and new countertops, and a bathroom with newly tiled shower & new countertops.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Abilene Heights Area
1 Unit Available
601 College Drive
601 College Drive, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
360 sqft
Cute 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath house. Close to HSU & ACU

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Original Town North
1 Unit Available
924 Cedar Street
924 Cedar Street, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
1754 sqft
Stunning 1 bedroom! Totally updated! Beautiful and chic! Brand new paint, windows, flooring, fixtures...

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
River Oaks-Brookhollow
1 Unit Available
3317 S 27th Street
3317 South 27th Street, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
718 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3317 S 27th Street in Abilene. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Abilene Heights Area
1 Unit Available
759 E North 13th Street
759 East North 13th Street, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
600 sqft
Large 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex! Just down the street from ACU, makes it close to everything, shopping, school, hospital and much more! There is a washer connection in the house and the yard care is paid!

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Original Town South
1 Unit Available
1510 7 Street
1510 South 7th Street, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$560
496 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1510 7 Street in Abilene. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Original Town South
1 Unit Available
426 Poplar Street
426 Poplar St, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
595 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 426 Poplar Street in Abilene. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Original Town South
1 Unit Available
642 Palm Street
642 Palm St, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
728 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 642 Palm Street in Abilene. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 9

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Abilene Heights Area
1 Unit Available
751 E North 12th Street
751 East North 12th Street, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$495
1360 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom duplex! Close to ACU, Hendrick, shopping and much more! Priced right for a quick move in! no pets please

1 of 5

Last updated August 20 at 10:27pm
Original Town South
1 Unit Available
726 Peach Street
726 Peach Street, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
992 sqft
Tenant will pay $30 water bill fee to Landlord. 726 Peach Street Unit B is a stylish 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex that rests in the center of Abilene.

1 of 13

Last updated July 24 at 10:22pm
Original Town South
1 Unit Available
1601 S 7th Street
1601 South 7th Street, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$650
756 sqft
Renovated 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom fourplex house in central Abilene. Interior and exterior just repainted. New roof. Central heat and air. Refrigerator and stove provided. Please call 325-677-3500 to schedule an appointment for viewing. $30.
Results within 5 miles of Abilene

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
739 Iberis Road S Unit 2
739 Iberis Road South, Taylor County, TX
1 Bedroom
$495
Efficiency Unit: 1 room, 1 kitchen, 1 bath, all appliances included! AVAILABLE NOW. - ONE ROOM unit, bedroom and living room is THE SAME ROOM! Full kitchen with all the appliances included, even washer and dryer.

June 2020 Abilene Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Abilene Rent Report. Abilene rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Abilene rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Abilene Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Abilene Rent Report. Abilene rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Abilene rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Abilene rents held steady over the past month

Abilene rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.0% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Abilene stand at $659 for a one-bedroom apartment and $875 for a two-bedroom. Abilene's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Abilene, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Abilene rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Abilene, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Abilene is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Abilene's median two-bedroom rent of $875 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Abilene.
    • While Abilene's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Abilene than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Abilene.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Abilene 1 BedroomsAbilene 2 BedroomsAbilene 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAbilene 3 BedroomsAbilene Apartments with Balcony
    Abilene Apartments with GarageAbilene Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAbilene Apartments with ParkingAbilene Apartments with Pool
    Abilene Apartments with Washer-DryerAbilene Dog Friendly ApartmentsAbilene Luxury PlacesAbilene Pet Friendly Places

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    River Oaks Brookhollow
    North E. Hwy 80

    Apartments Near Colleges

    McMurry University
    Abilene Christian University