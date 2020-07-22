/
140 Apartments for rent in Over Place Area, Abilene, TX
Bent Tree
2800 S 25th St, Abilene, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$760
1016 sqft
Whether you're moving from across the city or across the country, selecting an apartment in Abilene, TX, that's part of the Bent Tree Apartment Homes community is an excellent decision. We offer comfortable homes and excellent community amenities.
2441 S. 18th
2441 South 18th Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$795
962 sqft
2441 S. 18th Available 09/18/20 2441 S. 18th - (RLNE2798357)
2302 Matador Street
2302 Matador Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$899
1099 sqft
Very nice upgraded 2 BR 1 Ba home just minutes from Dyess AFB, stove, fridge, breakfast bar, central heat-air, washer-dryer included, fenced yard, carport. The owner does not allow pets at this property.
2509 S 25th Street
2509 South 25th Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1343 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is ready for move in! All appliances are included: washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher. Appliances are brand new. Extra storage is available in the backyard with the 2 included storage buildings.
2609 S 21st Street
2609 South 21st Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1298 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath house
1966 Matador Street
1966 Matador Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1040 sqft
Cute and cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath house in Cooper district! Small dogs allowed with owner approval.
1801 Woodard Street
1801 Woodard Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
801 sqft
Owner will allow either 1 small dog under 15 lbs. or 1 cat that has been spayed or neutered.
2841 S 22nd
2841 South 22nd Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$900
1133 sqft
Outdoor pets only
1857 South 14th Street - 1
1857 South 14th Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
795 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1857 South 14th Street - 1 in Abilene. View photos, descriptions and more!
1910 Fulton Street
1910 Fulton Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
840 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home with original hard wood floors. Fenced fenced yard with large trees. This is a pet friendly property with owner approval.
Results within 1 mile of Over Place Area
Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1699 sqft
Welcome home to a fully-appointed apartment with a gourmet kitchen, private patio or balcony, and on-site covered parking and clothing centers. Ideal location just minutes from Mall of Abilene and downtown Abilene.
1301 Matador St
1301 Matador Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1022 sqft
Updated - 2 Bedroom/1 Bath - FOR LEASE - This freshly updated cottage style, 2 bedroom/1 bath, single family house, located in the Sayles Blvd Area, is conveniently located walking distance from HEB and boasts all new flooring, paint and fixtures,
502 Meander 4
502 Meander Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$525
800 sqft
Quad; 2 bedroom, 2nd floor unit - 2 bed, 1 bath unit. UPSTAIRS!!! Quadraplex! You'll be living in a quadraplex with 3 other units. All occupied. This unit is available for move in by August 1. $525/mo; $525 deposit. Carport parking.
1041 Pecan St
1041 Pecan Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
954 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom/1 Bath - for lease - Available NOW - Newly remodeled and updated, 2 bedroom/1 bath single family home located in the Original Town South neighborhood in Abilene, TX.
2842 S. 28th
2842 South 28th Street, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1432 sqft
2842 S. 28th Available 08/07/20 2842 S. 28th - Very Cute 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH! Lots of space and charm in this home.
2334 Palm Street
2334 Palm Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
843 sqft
CUTE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME WITH NICE CURB APPEAL AND A LARGE SHADED YARD! NO PETS ALLOWED
2200 Crescent Drive
2200 Crescent Drive, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3155 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 4 BR 2.5 BA home, franite countertops, stunning master suite, extra room could be a 2nd master or students studio apartment, 2 living areas, bar, bath & sleeping area upstairs. Home is for sale or rent, whichever comes first.
1755 Glenwood Drive
1755 Glenwood Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1738 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. SPACIOUS SOUTH SIDE ABILENE HOME ON CORNER LOT. 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE. CARPET AND TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. NICE SIZED BEDROOMS AND MASTER BEDROOM WITH DRESSING AREA. BATHROOMS ARE UPDATED.
933 Meander Street
933 Meander Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1330 sqft
Cute, cute, cute! That describes this darling, recently freshened up home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, and 1 car garage. Fresh paint, inside and out, shiplap accent in the hallway, and clawfoot tub add lots of character!.
3333 Sayles Boulevard
3333 Sayles Boulevard, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1295 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Super cute 3 bedroom 2 bath well maintained home. Open floor plan with the fireplace. The living, dining area and bedrooms features original hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with breakfast area.
2002 Chestnut Street
2002 Chestnut Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1020 sqft
Renovated 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom house in central Abilene. Interior and exterior just repainted. Laminate flooring in kitchen and carpet throughout living room and bedrooms. Central heat and air. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher provided.
750 Ballinger Street
750 Ballinger Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1472 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL, COMPLETELY FURNISHED DOWN TO THE POTS & PANS, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW APPLIANCES, FLAT SCREEN TV'S, SUDDEN LINK WIRELESS. GRANITE COUNTERS, CUSTOM KITCHEN CABINETS. WASHER, DRYER. YARD CARE.
1334 Glenwood Drive
1334 Glenwood Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2014 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2bath home with large open floor plan. Owner approval on all pets.
642 Palm Street
642 Palm St, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
728 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 642 Palm Street in Abilene. View photos, descriptions and more!