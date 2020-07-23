/
taylor county
152 Apartments for rent in Taylor County, TX📍
12 Units Available
Park Central Area
The Reserve at Abilene
3649 Cedar Run Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1214 sqft
Feel energized and welcome every time you come home to an apartment in Abilene, TX, when you live at The Reserve at Abilene Apartment Homes. Here is where affordability meets luxury living.
4 Units Available
Over Place Area
Bent Tree
2800 S 25th St, Abilene, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$780
1016 sqft
Whether you're moving from across the city or across the country, selecting an apartment in Abilene, TX, that's part of the Bent Tree Apartment Homes community is an excellent decision. We offer comfortable homes and excellent community amenities.
7 Units Available
North E. Hwy 80
Riatta Ranch
1111 Musken Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$712
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$759
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,129
1234 sqft
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Parking available. Community highlights include a pool, volleyball court, and business center. Close to Abilene Zoo and Abilene Christian University. Easy access to I-20 for convenient transportation.
6 Units Available
Summer Wind
1000 S Clack St, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$700
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
950 sqft
Summer Wind Apartment Homes is a great place to choose an apartment in Abilene, TX.
8 Units Available
Buck Creek Area
The Residence at Heritage Park
2789 E Lake Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1231 sqft
A large grotto-style pool, 24 hour gym and Sandy volleyball court provide residents with plenty of on-site entertainment. Apartments in this complex feature large closets, covered parking and built-in microwaves for ultimate convenience.
8 Units Available
River Oaks-Brookhollow
Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1699 sqft
Welcome home to a fully-appointed apartment with a gourmet kitchen, private patio or balcony, and on-site covered parking and clothing centers. Ideal location just minutes from Mall of Abilene and downtown Abilene.
7 Units Available
Stonegate
5125 Fairmont St, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
973 sqft
Welcome to Stonegate Apartments in Abilene, Texas. We boast affordable luxury with a convenient location in Abilenes coziest residential neighborhood, which also offers access to the city's best activities and attractions.
17 Units Available
The Landing
5450 Texas Ave, Abilene, TX
Studio
$585
431 sqft
1 Bedroom
$615
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
833 sqft
Convenient location close to the Mall of Abilene and Dyess Air Force Base. Fully equipped kitchens, air conditioning, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and skylights. Dogs and cats welcome.
5 Units Available
South E. Hwy 80
Lexington Court
1450 Yeomans Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1231 sqft
For quality, affordability, excellent customer service, and a great location, look no further than Lexington Court Apartment Homes. Choose an apartment in Abilene, TX, that’s part of our community and you won’t be disappointed.
1 Unit Available
Chimney Rock Area
3818 Westchester Drive
3818 Westchester Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1859 sqft
Family home with lots of living space in a nice area. Formal living and dining plus a spacious den. Close to Dyess AFB and shopping.
1 Unit Available
River Oaks-Brookhollow
2200 Crescent Drive
2200 Crescent Drive, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
3155 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 4 BR 2.5 BA home, franite countertops, stunning master suite, extra room could be a 2nd master or students studio apartment, 2 living areas, bar, bath & sleeping area upstairs. Home is for sale or rent, whichever comes first.
1 Unit Available
509 Haynes
509 Haynes Street, Merkel, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1800 sqft
Lovely four bedroom two bath home on large lot walking distance to all Merkel schools. Very nice, updated home, central heat and air, hardwood and tile throughout, nice kitchen open to the large living area.
1 Unit Available
210 Miss Ellie Lane
210 Miss Ellie Ln, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1501 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 210 Miss Ellie Lane in Abilene. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Sears Park Area
1750 Ambler Avenue
1750 Ambler Avenue, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1781 sqft
Large corner lot features charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath. Brand new carpet and paint throughout.
1 Unit Available
Far Southside
7026 Waterway Lane
7026 Waterway Lane, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1774 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7026 Waterway Lane in Abilene. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Chimney Rock Area
5201 Granite Circle
5201 Granite Cr, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1889 sqft
Currently listed FOR SALE & FOR RENT. This home is immaculate, better than new with full landscaping, gutters, and more! Open concept kitchen, living, and dining areas with a split bedroom layout.
1 Unit Available
Cobb Park Area
1526 Green Street
1526 Green Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
942 sqft
Beautiful original hardwood floors in this recently freshened up home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and 1 car garage.
1 Unit Available
Red Bud Area
3333 Sayles Boulevard
3333 Sayles Boulevard, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1295 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! Super cute 3 bedroom 2 bath well maintained home. Open floor plan with the fireplace. The living, dining area and bedrooms features original hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with breakfast area.
1 Unit Available
302 Western Hills Drive
302 Western Hills Drive, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$625
600 sqft
ONE BED, ONE BATH EFFICIENCY ALL BILLS PAID. Very clean, partially furnished. Unit comes with fridge and cooktop; no oven. Covered parking available for one vehicle. Move in ready for the right person. NO PETS.
1 Unit Available
3910 Carrera Lane
3910 Carrera Lane, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1144 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 3RD. Affordable 3 BED, 2 BATH duplex in a great area. No wasted space in this home! Master bedroom is spacious, kitchen has plenty of cabinets. Functional floor plan.
1 Unit Available
Sayles Boulevard Area
933 Meander Street
933 Meander Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1330 sqft
Cute, cute, cute! That describes this darling, recently freshened up home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, and 1 car garage. Fresh paint, inside and out, shiplap accent in the hallway, and clawfoot tub add lots of character!.
1 Unit Available
4418 Majestic Sky
4418 Majestic Sky, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2637 sqft
Absolutely fabulous home in Bella Vista with lots of extras that include a walk in pantry, two walk in closets in the master just to name a few. Beautiful tile floor in the main living areas that looks like hardwood.
1 Unit Available
Sears Park Area
3017 Clinton Street
3017 Clinton Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Recently freshened and updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home close to HSU and Hendricks. Home has wood look flooring and nice grey walls with white trim. Exterior has also just been painted. Bathrooms have been redone and are fresh and new.
1 Unit Available
River Oaks-Brookhollow
1755 Glenwood Drive
1755 Glenwood Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1738 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. SPACIOUS SOUTH SIDE ABILENE HOME ON CORNER LOT. 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE. CARPET AND TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT. NICE SIZED BEDROOMS AND MASTER BEDROOM WITH DRESSING AREA. BATHROOMS ARE UPDATED.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Taylor County area include McMurry University, Abilene Christian University, and Angelo State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Abilene, San Angelo, and Merkel have apartments for rent.