Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave range walk in closets w/d hookup bathtub oven refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill carport clubhouse online portal

For quality, affordability, excellent customer service, and a great location, look no further than Lexington Court Apartment Homes. Choose an apartment in Abilene, TX, that’s part of our community and you won’t be disappointed. Our traditional red brick architecture, quiet community, and park-like setting will instantly welcome you home!



Lexington Court offers beautifully designed one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans that come with incredible amenities. Whether you love cooking gourmet meals or prefer heating up leftovers from your favorite eatery, you'll appreciate our modern kitchens with a full suite of appliances including a microwave and dishwasher. Our granite-like cabinets provide plenty of storage space and you'll have lots of room to work on our roomy counters. Our homes feature high ceilings, cooling ceiling fans, and convenient window coverings. Bring your own washer and dryer as each home has its own hook up. You'll have plenty of space in our walk in closets for all your belongings.



Just steps outside your home, you’ll find a lovely pool and sundeck. Every home has its own covered parking spot for no additional charge. Get to know your neighbors at our planned monthly social events, and you’ll love having a lake within walking distance as well as biking and hiking trails nearby. Our pet-friendly apartment community features a pet exercise field with pet stations for your fur babies.



Lexington Court is located near the heart of Abilene and is within walking distance of Grover Nelson Park where you can enjoy scenic views, kayaking, and swimming. Nature lovers can enjoy their leisure time at the nearby Abilene Zoological Park and Nelson Splash, and foodies will love the variety of delicious restaurants in the neighborhood from barbecue to Indian to Mexican! We also have a number of great schools nearby, and are just a short drive away from Abilene Christian University (ACU) and Hardin-Simmons University .



If you are looking for a beautiful apartment complex in Abilene, TX, schedule a tour of Lexington Court Apartment Homes! At Weidner Apartment Homes, we are always ready to help current and future residents, and would love to help you find your new home!