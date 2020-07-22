All apartments in Abilene
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:55 PM

Lexington Court

Open Now until 6pm
1450 Yeomans Rd · (325) 309-5484
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1450 Yeomans Rd, Abilene, TX 79602
South E. Hwy 80

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1701 · Avail. Oct 6

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0203 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 991 sqft

Unit 1201 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,020

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 991 sqft

Unit 1203 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 991 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1404 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1231 sqft

Unit 1401 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1231 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lexington Court.

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
clubhouse
online portal
For quality, affordability, excellent customer service, and a great location, look no further than Lexington Court Apartment Homes. Choose an apartment in Abilene, TX, that’s part of our community and you won’t be disappointed. Our traditional red brick architecture, quiet community, and park-like setting will instantly welcome you home!

Lexington Court offers beautifully designed one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans that come with incredible amenities. Whether you love cooking gourmet meals or prefer heating up leftovers from your favorite eatery, you'll appreciate our modern kitchens with a full suite of appliances including a microwave and dishwasher. Our granite-like cabinets provide plenty of storage space and you'll have lots of room to work on our roomy counters. Our homes feature high ceilings, cooling ceiling fans, and convenient window coverings. Bring your own washer and dryer as each home has its own hook up. You'll have plenty of space in our walk in closets for all your belongings.

Just steps outside your home, you’ll find a lovely pool and sundeck. Every home has its own covered parking spot for no additional charge. Get to know your neighbors at our planned monthly social events, and you’ll love having a lake within walking distance as well as biking and hiking trails nearby. Our pet-friendly apartment community features a pet exercise field with pet stations for your fur babies.

Lexington Court is located near the heart of Abilene and is within walking distance of Grover Nelson Park where you can enjoy scenic views, kayaking, and swimming. Nature lovers can enjoy their leisure time at the nearby Abilene Zoological Park and Nelson Splash, and foodies will love the variety of delicious restaurants in the neighborhood from barbecue to Indian to Mexican! We also have a number of great schools nearby, and are just a short drive away from Abilene Christian University (ACU) and Hardin-Simmons University .

If you are looking for a beautiful apartment complex in Abilene, TX, schedule a tour of Lexington Court Apartment Homes! At Weidner Apartment Homes, we are always ready to help current and future residents, and would love to help you find your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $300 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $50 (admin fee)
Additional: Renter's Insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $450 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
Dogs
restrictions: The following breeds are not allowed: Pit Bull, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire, Terrier, Wolf hybrids, Doberman Pinscher, Saint Bernard, Pit Bull Mix, American Bulldog, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Chow Chow, Great Dane, Akita
Cats
restrictions: Domestic cats only.
Parking Details: Covered lot. carport: 1 carport per unit; open lot: included with lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lexington Court have any available units?
Lexington Court has 6 units available starting at $960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
What amenities does Lexington Court have?
Some of Lexington Court's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lexington Court currently offering any rent specials?
Lexington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lexington Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Lexington Court is pet friendly.
Does Lexington Court offer parking?
Yes, Lexington Court offers parking.
Does Lexington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lexington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lexington Court have a pool?
Yes, Lexington Court has a pool.
Does Lexington Court have accessible units?
Yes, Lexington Court has accessible units.
Does Lexington Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lexington Court has units with dishwashers.
