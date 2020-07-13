All apartments in Abilene
Find more places like
The Residence at Heritage Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Abilene, TX
/
The Residence at Heritage Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:46 PM

The Residence at Heritage Park

2789 E Lake Rd · (325) 268-5590
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Enjoy $500 off move-in fees! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.
Browse Similar Places
Abilene
See all
Buck Creek Area
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2789 E Lake Rd, Abilene, TX 79601
Buck Creek Area

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 614 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

Unit 124 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 525 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 991 sqft

Unit 533 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 991 sqft

Unit 535 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 991 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 623 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1231 sqft

Unit 617 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1231 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Residence at Heritage Park.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
business center
hot tub
internet access
Located close to all your favorite modern amenities, Residence at Heritage Park Apartment Homes is a popular place to call home for many singles, couples and families in the area. Choose an apartment in Abilene, TX, that’s part of our community and you won’t be disappointed.

We offer one, two, or three-bedroom options to fit any lifestyle. Enjoy fresh, modern amenities like spacious closets, washer and dryer connections, elegant laminate floors and plush carpeting. Grab a morning cup of coffee or dinner alfresco on your private patio or balcony. Roll up your sleeves and get ready to cook in our modern kitchens with a full suite of appliances including a microwave and a dishwasher. You'll appreciate both ceiling fans in central air-conditioning especially during Texas summers.

Our community amenities will spoil you on a daily basis. Cool off in our luxurious, sparkling swimming pool, or enjoy a game of basketball or sand volleyball at our onsite courts. Cancel that gym membership b

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Carport: 1 assigned space per lease; surface parking: included with lease (1st come, 1st served). Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Residence at Heritage Park have any available units?
The Residence at Heritage Park has 7 units available starting at $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
What amenities does The Residence at Heritage Park have?
Some of The Residence at Heritage Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Residence at Heritage Park currently offering any rent specials?
The Residence at Heritage Park is offering the following rent specials: Enjoy $500 off move-in fees! Restrictions apply. Specials, pricing and availability subject to change daily. Contact the leasing office for details.
Is The Residence at Heritage Park pet-friendly?
Yes, The Residence at Heritage Park is pet friendly.
Does The Residence at Heritage Park offer parking?
Yes, The Residence at Heritage Park offers parking.
Does The Residence at Heritage Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Residence at Heritage Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Residence at Heritage Park have a pool?
Yes, The Residence at Heritage Park has a pool.
Does The Residence at Heritage Park have accessible units?
Yes, The Residence at Heritage Park has accessible units.
Does The Residence at Heritage Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Residence at Heritage Park has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Lexington Court
1450 Yeomans Rd
Abilene, TX 79602
Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr
Abilene, TX 79605
The Landing
5450 Texas Ave
Abilene, TX 79605
The Reserve at Abilene
3649 Cedar Run Rd
Abilene, TX 79606
Summer Wind
1000 S Clack St
Abilene, TX 79605
Riatta Ranch
1111 Musken Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
Bent Tree
2800 S 25th St
Abilene, TX 79605

Similar Pages

Abilene 1 BedroomsAbilene 2 BedroomsAbilene Apartments with ParkingAbilene Dog Friendly ApartmentsAbilene Pet Friendly Places

Nearby Neighborhoods

River Oaks BrookhollowNorth E. Hwy 80

Apartments Near Colleges

McMurry UniversityAbilene Christian University