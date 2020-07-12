/
/
/
north e hwy 80
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
122 Apartments for rent in North E. Hwy 80, Abilene, TX
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Riatta Ranch
1111 Musken Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$731
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1234 sqft
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Parking available. Community highlights include a pool, volleyball court, and business center. Close to Abilene Zoo and Abilene Christian University. Easy access to I-20 for convenient transportation.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
718 Byrd
718 Byrd Drive, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3106 sqft
Large home near HSU, ACU, Hendrick & More - Very unique 2 story, 4 bedroom home in a beautiful neighborhood! Great room has a 2 story fireplace and an amazing view with a huge wall of windows. This property is truly one of a kind.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
801 MILFORD
801 Milford Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1825 sqft
801 MILFORD Available 08/06/20 801 MILFORD - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with newer laminate floors and rear entry 2 car garage. New fence with other upgrades. No pets allowed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE2693198)
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1217 Piedmont Drive
1217 Piedmont Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1543 sqft
1217 Piedmont - No pets allowed Video Showing Link- https://youtu.be/OthW3QrpJxY No Pets Allowed (RLNE3488450)
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
948 Ruswood Circle
948 Ruswood Cir, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1800 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home near ACU-Hendrick Medical Plaza. This home has 1800 sqft and has recently been through a remodel with all new flooring, paint, appliances, etc.
Results within 1 mile of North E. Hwy 80
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Lexington Court
1450 Yeomans Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1231 sqft
For quality, affordability, excellent customer service, and a great location, look no further than Lexington Court Apartment Homes. Choose an apartment in Abilene, TX, that’s part of our community and you won’t be disappointed.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1341 Hickory
1341 Hickory Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1298 sqft
1341 Hickory Available 09/14/20 1341 Hickory St - (RLNE2798371)
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
138 Carriage Hills Parkway
138 Carriage Hills Pkwy, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1500 sqft
Great new construction in the Carriage Hills subdivision and Wylie ISD! 1,502sqft, 3 bedroom 2 bath home with built-in microwave, luxury vinyl plank flooring, carpet in bedrooms, with easy access to retail and restaurants. Fenced backyard, new sod.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
1409 Cottonwood
1409 Cottonwood Street, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
324 sqft
All Bills Paid! Looking for an efficiency place to live? This place is downstairs, comes with appliances and a driveway to park your car.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
750 EN 14th
750 East North 14th Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1364 sqft
750 En 14th - (RLNE2987520)
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1325 Cedar St #5
1325 Cedar Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
717 sqft
1325 Cedar St #5 Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom/1 bath duplex - FOR LEASE - This beautifully remodeled, 2 bedroom/1 bath, multi-family duplex boasts fresh paint, all new flooring, fixtures, and refrigerator and is conveniently located inside the
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
750 Chaucer Drive
750 Chaucer Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1123 sqft
ATTRACTIVE 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with front entry garage, fenced yard, fireplace in living room and complete appliance package with stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2125 Cedar Crest
2125 Cedar Crest Drive, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1707 sqft
2125 Cedar Crest Available 07/13/20 2125 Cedar Crest - 4 bedroom, 2 bath located on the north side of Abilene. (RLNE5851962)
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
267 Sweet Pea Path
267 Sweet Pea Path, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1726 sqft
267 Sweet Pea Path Available 08/07/20 267 Sweet Pea - New Construction! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath with granite counters, luxury vinyl plank throughout. Large separate free standing tub in the master bathroom and separate shower.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
542 EN 16th
542 East North 16th Street, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
Cute studio apartment walking distance to ACU! All appliances furnished! Water paid! 1 car garage!
1 of 36
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
129 Carriage Hills Parkway
129 Carriage Hills Pkwy, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1703 sqft
Brand new construction, ready for move in! 4 bedroom, 2 bath, open floor plan with granite throughout. Property is located in AISD, but children can currently attend Wylie schools. Renter to verify AISD school zones.
1 of 9
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
751 E North 12th Street
751 East North 12th Street, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$495
1360 sqft
Cute 1 bedroom duplex! Close to ACU, Hendrick, shopping and much more! Priced right for a quick move in! no pets please
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
826 EN 15th Street
826 East North 15th Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$990
1218 sqft
826 EN 15th - 826 EN 15th (RLNE3343185)
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1402 WESTHEIMER #226
1402 Westheimer Road, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$895
937 sqft
1402 WESTHEIMER #226 Available 08/07/20 1402 WESTHEIMER #226 - No pets allowed. Parking spot #73 Tenant must use Suddenlink but at their expense (NO DISHES ALLOWED) per the Condo Association No Pets Allowed (RLNE2503390)
Results within 5 miles of North E. Hwy 80
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1699 sqft
Welcome home to a fully-appointed apartment with a gourmet kitchen, private patio or balcony, and on-site covered parking and clothing centers. Ideal location just minutes from Mall of Abilene and downtown Abilene.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Summer Wind
1000 S Clack St, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$680
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
950 sqft
Summer Wind Apartment Homes is a great place to choose an apartment in Abilene, TX.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
9 Units Available
Bent Tree
2800 S 25th St, Abilene, TX
Studio
$630
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$690
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
1016 sqft
Whether you're moving from across the city or across the country, selecting an apartment in Abilene, TX, that's part of the Bent Tree Apartment Homes community is an excellent decision. We offer comfortable homes and excellent community amenities.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
The Reserve at Abilene
3649 Cedar Run Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1214 sqft
Feel energized and welcome every time you come home to an apartment in Abilene, TX, when you live at The Reserve at Abilene Apartment Homes. Here is where affordability meets luxury living.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
8 Units Available
The Residence at Heritage Park
2789 E Lake Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1231 sqft
A large grotto-style pool, 24 hour gym and Sandy volleyball court provide residents with plenty of on-site entertainment. Apartments in this complex feature large closets, covered parking and built-in microwaves for ultimate convenience.