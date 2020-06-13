Apartment List
61 Apartments for rent in Abilene, TX with garage

Abilene apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Chimney Rock Area
1 Unit Available
3818 Westchester Drive
3818 Westchester Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1859 sqft
Family home with lots of living space in a nice area. Formal living and dining plus a spacious den. Close to Dyess AFB and shopping.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Far Southside
1 Unit Available
7318 Clariece Drive
7318 Clariece Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
979 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST. WYLIE SCHOOL DISTRICT Come Beautiful home in desirable neighborhood with 3 bedrooms with a full bath and a half bath off the Master bedroom.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Cobb Park Area
1 Unit Available
1526 Green Street
1526 Green Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
942 sqft
Beautiful original hardwood floors in this recently freshened up home with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and 1 car garage.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Chimney Rock Area
1 Unit Available
2302 Ians Court
2302 Ians Court, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1865 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Newer Construction located in the heart of South Abilene in highly sought after Legacy Village. Open concept kitchen, living, & dining area with lots of storage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Over Place Area
1 Unit Available
1650 S 15th Street
1650 South 15th Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$795
784 sqft
Oh. so cute! Two large bedrooms, a formal dining area a seperate utility room. Kitchen has refrigerator and dishwasher. Washer and dryer included.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Chimney Rock Area
1 Unit Available
3802 Enchanted Rock Road
3802 Enchanted Rock Road, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1923 sqft
Beautiful home with open living concept, and split bedroom arrangement. Gorgeous hardwood floors are through out the house. Kitchen has granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Red Bud Area
1 Unit Available
2328 S 33rd Street
2328 South 33rd Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1526 sqft
Spacious home with plenty of room to entertain. Clean & ready for your family.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Lytle Area
1 Unit Available
1743 Bent Tree Drive
1743 Bent Tree Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1840 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for lease. Great family home in a wonderful neighborhood! This is a must see! Pictures to come soon.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5618 Castle Road
5618 Castle Road, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1426 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Updated flooring in living and hallways; carpet in bedrooms. All kitchen appliances remain. Updated fixtures and neutral paint throughout! Step-down living room; sliding doors lead to an open backyard.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Cobb Park Area
1 Unit Available
658 Forrest Avenue
658 Forrest Avenue, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
1051 sqft
Newly painted interior! Light grey walls with white trim! New ceiling fans, light fixtures and blinds! New fridge and new stove stove! 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage home with separate utility room plus a small room that would be a great office

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
South Treadaway Area
1 Unit Available
2802 Palm Street
2802 Palm Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1274 sqft
Owner Agent; 2 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage home. Complete update a few years ago. New kitchen with custom cabinets and all the kitchen appliances. Tile flooring in kitchen and utility; refurbished hard woods in living and bedrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
842 Big Water Trail
842 Big Water Trl, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1821 sqft
Don't miss this 3bed 2 bath 2 car garage home in the Wylie School District. Light and bright open floor plan with soaring ceilings and a floor-plan perfect for entertaining.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Westwood Richland
1 Unit Available
4613 N 2nd Street
4613 North 2nd Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
1280 sqft
3 bed, 1.5 bath, 2 car garage home. This is a 2 story townhouse. All bedrooms are UPSTAIRS. Fridge and stove provided. Washer & dryer hookups are located in kitchen and in garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Over Place Area
1 Unit Available
1974 Marshall Street
1974 Marshall Street, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
862 sqft
Charming 2 bed, 1 bath, 1 car garage home in the heart of Abilene! Hardwood flooring in living and bedrooms. Large backyard and cozy front porch ready for a rocking chair! Jackson, Madison and Cooper schools.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5144 Encino Road
5144 Encina Road, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
916 sqft
Cute and clean and clean and cute! 3 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage for $850. Great curb appeal, clean carpet, fridge, stove, washer and dryer provided, good fenced yard and ready to rent! New HVAC installed 2018.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Abilene Heights Area
1 Unit Available
542 EN 16th
542 East North 16th Street, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$600
500 sqft
Cute studio apartment walking distance to ACU! All appliances furnished! Water paid! 1 car garage!

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3009 Oakley Street
3009 Oakley St, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1594 sqft
Beautiful 2 year old home, 3 Br 2 Ba split floor plan, near Dyess AFB in Hampton Hills, open concept kitchen, living & dining area with lots of storage! Great kitchen with island, breakfast bar, stainless appliances, walk in pantry granite

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Far Southside
1 Unit Available
7709 Thompson Parkway
7709 Thompson Parkway, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1359 sqft
Very nice three bedroom 2 bath home. Wylie schools.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
South E. Hwy 80
1 Unit Available
750 Chaucer Drive
750 Chaucer Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1123 sqft
ATTRACTIVE 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with front entry garage, fenced yard, fireplace in living room and complete appliance package with stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Pets are considered on a case by case basis.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Park Central Area
1 Unit Available
4442 Pennington Drive
4442 Pennington Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1398 sqft
Well cared for 3 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage. Split Bedroom floor plan. Close to schools and shops!

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Elmwood Area
1 Unit Available
750 Ballinger Street
750 Ballinger Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1472 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL, COMPLETELY FURNISHED DOWN TO THE POTS & PANS, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW APPLIANCES, FLAT SCREEN TV'S, SUDDEN LINK WIRELESS. GRANITE COUNTERS, CUSTOM KITCHEN CABINETS. WASHER, DRYER. YARD CARE.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
101 Sugarberry Avenue
101 Sugarberry Avenue, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1616 sqft
Owner must approve all pets

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Far Southside
1 Unit Available
7658 Tuscany Drive
7658 Tuscany Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1545 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom in Wylie, Close to Shopping and Restaurants.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Chimney Rock Area
1 Unit Available
2834 Robertson Drive
2834 Robertson Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1604 sqft
Beautiful remodeled with everything new! New carpet in bedrooms, new vinyl throughout the rest of the house, new stainless appliances, GRANITE COUNTERS, Huge bedrooms, lots of closet space, nice yard and patio area! All pets must be approved by the
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Abilene, TX

Abilene apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

