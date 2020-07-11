Apartment List
77 Luxury Apartments for rent in Abilene, TX

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
5 Units Available
South E. Hwy 80
Lexington Court
1450 Yeomans Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1231 sqft
For quality, affordability, excellent customer service, and a great location, look no further than Lexington Court Apartment Homes. Choose an apartment in Abilene, TX, that’s part of our community and you won’t be disappointed.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
North E. Hwy 80
Riatta Ranch
1111 Musken Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$766
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,168
1234 sqft
Contemporary apartments with walk-in closets and fireplaces. Parking available. Community highlights include a pool, volleyball court, and business center. Close to Abilene Zoo and Abilene Christian University. Easy access to I-20 for convenient transportation.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
12 Units Available
Park Central Area
The Reserve at Abilene
3649 Cedar Run Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1214 sqft
Feel energized and welcome every time you come home to an apartment in Abilene, TX, when you live at The Reserve at Abilene Apartment Homes. Here is where affordability meets luxury living.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
8 Units Available
Buck Creek Area
The Residence at Heritage Park
2789 E Lake Rd, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1231 sqft
A large grotto-style pool, 24 hour gym and Sandy volleyball court provide residents with plenty of on-site entertainment. Apartments in this complex feature large closets, covered parking and built-in microwaves for ultimate convenience.
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
8 Units Available
River Oaks-Brookhollow
Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr, Abilene, TX
1 Bedroom
$675
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1699 sqft
Welcome home to a fully-appointed apartment with a gourmet kitchen, private patio or balcony, and on-site covered parking and clothing centers. Ideal location just minutes from Mall of Abilene and downtown Abilene.

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Far Southside
7026 Waterway Lane
7026 Waterway Lane, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1774 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7026 Waterway Lane in Abilene. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Far Southside
7318 Clariece Drive
7318 Clariece Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
979 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST. WYLIE SCHOOL DISTRICT Come Beautiful home in desirable neighborhood with 3 bedrooms with a full bath and a half bath off the Master bedroom.

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
309 Mill Creek Drive
309 Mill Creek Drive, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1811 sqft
Beautiful, very well maintained home in the Wylie District. With custom tile work, granite countertops, spacious living space & bedrooms, you couldn't ask for more. It also has a gorgeous back yard. You don't want to miss this one!

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Chimney Rock Area
70 Harbour Town Street
70 Harbour Town, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1789 sqft
Look no further, your search is over! Very nice 2 BR 2 BA townhome in Fairway Oaks, fireplace, stove, fridge, washer-dryer hookups, central heat-air, ceiling fans, fenced yard, 2 car garage.

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Original Town South
138 Carriage Hills Parkway
138 Carriage Hills Pkwy, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1500 sqft
Great new construction in the Carriage Hills subdivision and Wylie ISD! 1,502sqft, 3 bedroom 2 bath home with built-in microwave, luxury vinyl plank flooring, carpet in bedrooms, with easy access to retail and restaurants. Fenced backyard, new sod.

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Chimney Rock Area
4934 Greenslope Drive
4934 Greenslope Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1297 sqft
OWNER AGENT...Looking for a clean, affordable and updated 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage? Look no further! THIS PROPERTY IS close to Dyess and shopping. Spacious, affordable, water IS paid, tenant responsible for lawn and other utilities.

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Abilene Heights Area
2650 Madison Avenue
2650 Madison Avenue, Abilene, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1176 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Very large 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with attached garage. This apartment was built in 2013! Sizable bedrooms, plush carpet, stainless steel appliances, can lighting, built-in microwave, and dishwasher.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Far Southside
6309 Ryan Circle
6309 Ryan Circle, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1797 sqft
6309 Ryan Circle Available 07/20/20 Large 3 bedroom Home in Twin Oaks-Wylie! - Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath room in a great neighborhood! Hard wood floors throughout the house, 2 dining rooms, large covered patio in the backyard along with a wooden

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Far Southside
5341 Western Plains
5341 Western Plains Avenue, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1754 sqft
5341 Western Plains Available 08/06/20 5341 Western Plains - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath house located in the Wylie School District. Includes Hot Tub! new carpet installed July 2019! No Cats Allowed (RLNE5028542)

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Chimney Rock Area
46 HARBOUR TOWN
46 Harbour Town, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2141 sqft
Fairway Oaks Area - Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath, downstairs master bedroom, nice kitchen, small office, and rear entry garage. Wylie Schools, no smoking. (RLNE1958485)

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
2325 Kerry Lane
2325 Kerry Lane, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,159
1332 sqft
3 BR 2 BA home just minutes from Dyess AFB, brick fireplace, nicely arranged kitchen with built-ins and adjoingin dining area, covered patio, fenced yard, 2 car garage.

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Far Southside
7326 Glenna Drive
7326 Glenna Drive, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1234 sqft
VERY NICE 3 BR 2 BA BRICK HOME, LARGE FENCED YARD, FIREPLACE, STOVE, FRIDGE, DISHWASHER, WASHER-DRYER HOOKUPS, CENTRAL HEAT-AIR, BREAKFAST BAR, CEILING FANS. PETS ARE WELCOME SUBJECT TO BREED APPROVAL WITH A PAID FEE PER PET MAX OF 3 ALLOWED.

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Chimney Rock Area
3009 Cherry Bark Street
3009 Cherry Bark Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1693 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 living area, 2 bath home convenient to Dyess & shopping. Living area has a fireplace. Large kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Pet Restrictions.

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Chimney Rock Area
2302 Ians Court
2302 Ians Court, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1865 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. Newer Construction located in the heart of South Abilene in highly sought after Legacy Village. Open concept kitchen, living, & dining area with lots of storage.

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Cobb Park Area
1765 N 11th Street
1765 North 11th Street, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1702 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath dollhouse that won't last long! Recently remodeled with all new paint, fixtures, carpet, faucets, and cermacic tile in both showers! Beautiful, brand new flagstone porch. Central heat and air.

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Far Southside
5073 Velta Lane
5073 Velta Lane, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1629 sqft
Two blocks from Wylie High School! Great fenced back yard with quaint patio and storage. Beautiful tree shaded front yard, 2-car garage. Carpeting and luxury vinyl plank. Vaulted ceilings and custom paint.

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1225 Princeton Street
1225 Princeton Street, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1558 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1225 Princeton Street in Abilene. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
19 Reagan Circle
19 Reagan Circle, Abilene, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1134 sqft
SMALL TO MEDIUM SIZE DOGS ARE PERMITTED UPON BREED APPROVAL-NO CATS

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Westwood Richland
1737 Marsalis Drive
1737 Marsalis Drive, Abilene, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1642 sqft
1737 Marsalis Drive Available 08/10/20 Spacious 4 bedroom home! - Large 4 bedroom home with 2 living areas and a 2 car garage! So much space to make your own. Hurry, this one won't last long! (RLNE5914233)

Abilene rents held steady over the past month

Abilene rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Abilene stand at $659 for a one-bedroom apartment and $875 for a two-bedroom. Abilene's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring in the city of Abilene, but trends across other cities in the state have varied - of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, some have seen decreases while other cities have rents increasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Plano is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,455; of the 10 largest Texas cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Houston experiencing the fastest decline (-0.9%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (1.5%, 1.4%, and 0.4%, respectively).

    Abilene rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Abilene, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Abilene is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Abilene's median two-bedroom rent of $875 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Abilene's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Abilene than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Abilene.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

