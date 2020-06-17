509 Running Water Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Built in 2015, this beautiful home has just been refreshed with new paint, new carpet, cleaned from top to bottom and ready for the next occupants! Large eat in kitchen with huge island. Refrigerator included. Lots of cabinet and pantry space in the kitchen. Split bedroom plan gives everyone privacy. Deep soaking tub, separate shower and large walk in closet in Master suite for organization and relaxation. Separate laundry room with more storage. Attic storage available as well. Large backyard with no backyard neighborhoods. Enjoy the Texas sunsets from the patio. Nice, established, Wylie East neighborhood. Cul-de-sac location so no cars zooming by. Wylie School District, East-New Campuses.