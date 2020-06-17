All apartments in Abilene
Find more places like 509 Running Water Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Abilene, TX
/
509 Running Water Trail
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:18 PM

509 Running Water Trail

509 Running Water Trl · (660) 624-0130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Abilene
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

509 Running Water Trl, Abilene, TX 79602

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1667 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Built in 2015, this beautiful home has just been refreshed with new paint, new carpet, cleaned from top to bottom and ready for the next occupants! Large eat in kitchen with huge island. Refrigerator included. Lots of cabinet and pantry space in the kitchen. Split bedroom plan gives everyone privacy. Deep soaking tub, separate shower and large walk in closet in Master suite for organization and relaxation. Separate laundry room with more storage. Attic storage available as well. Large backyard with no backyard neighborhoods. Enjoy the Texas sunsets from the patio. Nice, established, Wylie East neighborhood. Cul-de-sac location so no cars zooming by. Wylie School District, East-New Campuses.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Running Water Trail have any available units?
509 Running Water Trail has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 Running Water Trail have?
Some of 509 Running Water Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Running Water Trail currently offering any rent specials?
509 Running Water Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Running Water Trail pet-friendly?
No, 509 Running Water Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Abilene.
Does 509 Running Water Trail offer parking?
No, 509 Running Water Trail does not offer parking.
Does 509 Running Water Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Running Water Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Running Water Trail have a pool?
No, 509 Running Water Trail does not have a pool.
Does 509 Running Water Trail have accessible units?
No, 509 Running Water Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Running Water Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 Running Water Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 509 Running Water Trail?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Royale Orleans
2701 Southwest Dr
Abilene, TX 79605
Riatta Ranch
1111 Musken Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
The Residence at Heritage Park
2789 E Lake Rd
Abilene, TX 79601
The Landing
5450 Texas Ave
Abilene, TX 79605
Summer Wind
1000 S Clack St
Abilene, TX 79605

Similar Pages

Abilene 1 BedroomsAbilene 2 Bedrooms
Abilene 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAbilene Apartments with Pool
Abilene Pet Friendly Places

Nearby Neighborhoods

River Oaks Brookhollow
North E. Hwy 80

Apartments Near Colleges

McMurry University
Abilene Christian University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity