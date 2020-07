Amenities

new construction garage microwave carpet refrigerator

Great new construction in the Carriage Hills subdivision and Wylie ISD! 1,502sqft, 3 bedroom 2 bath home with built-in microwave, luxury vinyl plank flooring, carpet in bedrooms, with easy access to retail and restaurants. Fenced backyard, new sod.



Application and $40 application fee required for all occupants over 18 years old. Renters insurance required. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. At least one month rent and deposit due before move-in. No smoking. No cats.