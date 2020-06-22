1334 Peach Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

BE THE FIRST to occupy this just completed Bungalow with BAM! Shiplap Wall Accents really add character to complement Your Household Decor in the Living Room, Bedrooms and Baths. A trending Rustic, Industrial Charm is captured by the Multiple Barn Doors with Aged Bronze Hardware and the Pipe Shelf Bracketing throughout. New Windows allow the Great Outdoor Light in while prohibiting the Multi-Season Elements and Allergens in. Great Oversized Back Yard and ready for Immediate Move In which is just right timing for a Big Bang and the Upcoming Fourth of July Holiday. Family Pet Members will be considered on a case by case basis. Hurry, call Today for a Private Viewing...this Gem won't be here long!