1334 Peach Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 4:11 AM

1334 Peach Street

1334 Peach Street · No Longer Available
Location

1334 Peach Street, Abilene, TX 79602
Original Town South

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
BE THE FIRST to occupy this just completed Bungalow with BAM! Shiplap Wall Accents really add character to complement Your Household Decor in the Living Room, Bedrooms and Baths. A trending Rustic, Industrial Charm is captured by the Multiple Barn Doors with Aged Bronze Hardware and the Pipe Shelf Bracketing throughout. New Windows allow the Great Outdoor Light in while prohibiting the Multi-Season Elements and Allergens in. Great Oversized Back Yard and ready for Immediate Move In which is just right timing for a Big Bang and the Upcoming Fourth of July Holiday. Family Pet Members will be considered on a case by case basis. Hurry, call Today for a Private Viewing...this Gem won't be here long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1334 Peach Street have any available units?
1334 Peach Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Abilene, TX.
How much is rent in Abilene, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Abilene Rent Report.
What amenities does 1334 Peach Street have?
Some of 1334 Peach Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1334 Peach Street currently offering any rent specials?
1334 Peach Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 Peach Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1334 Peach Street is pet friendly.
Does 1334 Peach Street offer parking?
Yes, 1334 Peach Street does offer parking.
Does 1334 Peach Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1334 Peach Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 Peach Street have a pool?
No, 1334 Peach Street does not have a pool.
Does 1334 Peach Street have accessible units?
No, 1334 Peach Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 Peach Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1334 Peach Street does not have units with dishwashers.
