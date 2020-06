Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters fireplace microwave carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a study. The stamped concrete floors are easy to maintain and the carpet in the bedrooms is like new. Granite countertops in the kitchen and all kitchen appliances stay with the home. Privacy fenced yard with large covered porch.