iowa park
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:52 PM
27 Apartments for rent in Iowa Park, TX📍
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1 PARK PLACE CIRCLE
1 Park Place Cir, Iowa Park, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1725 sqft
Beautiful home in Iowa Park. 3 bed, 2 bath. 2 car garage with tornado storm shelter below. Wood burning fire place. Has dishwasher, electric stove/oven range, microwave, side by side refrigerator, central heat & air.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
608 N BELL ROAD
608 Bell Rd N, Iowa Park, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2143 sqft
For lease. Main home, shop and approx. 1.5 acres. $2,450 a month. $2000 security deposit. House is a fantastic 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage, 2143 sq.ft. Beautiful kitchen with black granite countertops, white cabinets and black appliances.
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
1300 N JACKSON AVENUE
1300 N Jackson Ave, Iowa Park, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
Results within 10 miles of Iowa Park
Last updated June 12 at 12:49am
Contact for Availability
Fountaingate
5210 Tower Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
1 Bedroom
$595
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$760
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1100 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4614 TRAILWOOD DRIVE
4614 Trailwood Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1455 sqft
Awesome location in the Southwest area of Wichita Falls. Large living room with fireplace and open to the kitchen and dining area! Master suite has a walk in closet. The privacy fenced backyard has a storage building and a covered patio.
Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
Chesterfield House Apartments
906 Grant St, Wichita Falls, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$710
1100 sqft
Chesterfield apartments Located at 906 Grant St Apt #211 Check out our hot deals! WE ACCEPT SECTION 8 Rent only $710 a month with $150 security deposit for a 1100 square foot upstairs 2 bedroom overlooking the court yard. Central heat and air.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
3111 GRANT STREET
3111 Grant St, Wichita Falls, TX
2 Bedrooms
$595
550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adorable 2 bedroom home totally remodeled. Vinyl plank flooring, fresh paint, tankless water heater, mini split & air. $35 application fee for anyone over the age of 18. Deposit is the same as the rent.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2213 WENONAH AVENUE
2213 Wenonah Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
2 Bedrooms
$880
1202 sqft
Adorable home for lease with so many updates! Rinnai hot water heater, slate flooring, Corian counter tops, fresh paint. There is a room attached to the Master which could be a nursery, work out room, or game room. There is a sun porch.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
5210 SUNNYBROOK LANE
5210 Sunnybrook Ln, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1526 sqft
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4621 CASCADES DRIVE
4621 Cascades Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1770 sqft
Freshly painted interior. New carpet in living area. Will have new 5 burner electric cooktop and vent. Refrigerator included. Jefferson, McNiel and Rider in the WFISD. 2 car brick attached carport for convenient parking by your front door.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2811 COMPTON ROAD
2811 Compton Rd, Wichita Falls, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1882 sqft
Clean & spacious home located in established Fountain Park just off McNiel and convenient to Kell Blvd for your work commute! This home is ready for occupancy for immediate occupancy! It offers 2 living areas, breakfast, formal dining, large master
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2402 WENONAH BOULEVARD
2402 Wenonah Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1716 sqft
Having a difficult time locating a nice spacious rental home... well this one is it. Large laundry room, spacious bedrooms and stoned accent fireplace are a just a few amenities this great home offers.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4409 ULEN LANE
4409 Ulen Ln, Wichita Falls, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2060 sqft
Edge of WF, this is a nice quiet property. Has was originally a 2 bedroom and was built on so you will feel a slight drop in hallway. Nice large rooms, kitchen has center island with eating bar. Washer -dryer & refrigerator can stay if needed.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2001 SANTA FE STREET
2001 Santa Fe St, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3271 sqft
House & Apartment For Lease. $2500 monthly. $2000 Deposit. Main house only: $2000. Apartment only: $700
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4439 CUNNINGHAM DRIVE
4439 Cunningham Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1277 sqft
Cute, cute, cute! Faith Village home for lease. 3 bedroom home with 2 living areas. Located on a corner lot, home has good curb appeal, a privacy fenced backyard and a 1 car garage. $35 application fee. Deposit is same as the rent. No smoking.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1905 HAYES STREET
1905 Hayes St, Wichita Falls, TX
1 Bedroom
$450
660 sqft
1-bedroom unit in a very small complex. Downstairs unit. Kitchen has stove and refrigerator. $35 application fee for anyone 18 and older. Deposit is the same as rent. No pets, no smoking.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
5113 RYAN COLLINS DRIVE
5113 Ryan Collins Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1570 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom home built by Classic Builders in 2011 with a fabulous floor-plan. Less than 5 minute drive to SAFB.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
3439 ARROWHEAD DRIVE
3439 Arrowhead Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1540 sqft
Great 3 bed 2 bath 2 car single story townhome for lease. 1540 sq ft built in 2017
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
4914 BIG BEND DRIVE
4914 Big Bend Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1486 sqft
Charming 3 BR, 2 bath home FOR LEASE! $1450 Monthly, $1000 Deposit Living area plus family room w/gas log fireplace, breakfast area overlooking covered patio. Kitchen offers gas cook-top, vent-a-hood, built-in over, dishwasher and breakfast bar.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
11672 McFall Rd
11672 McFall Rd, Wichita County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$875
1500 sqft
Horse Lovers Dream 3/2 on 3 acres !!! - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated on 3 fenced acres. 1500 Square Feet of Living Space Open floor plan - Living room and den flow into the kitchen. Central heat and air. Iowa Park School District.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2507 MCNIEL AVENUE
2507 McNiel Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1741 sqft
Beautifully maintained home with good square footage and a gorgeous backyard. Kitchen has newer appliances. Large living with a fireplace. Isolated master suite. Washer & Dryer can remain. No smokers.
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
4307 BOREN AVENUE
4307 Boren Ave, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
864 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom, 1 bath home now for lease in Faith Village! This property features fresh, neutral paint throughout; maintenance free vinyl siding; energy efficient windows & central H/A.
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
4639 SIERRA MADRE DRIVE
4639 Sierra Madre Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1434 sqft
Spacios 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage home. Living room + open family room/dining area has fireplace. Kitchen has granite counter tops & st. st. appliances. Master bedroom has en suite bath with shower. Hall bath with shower/tub combo.
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
6025 OAKMONT DRIVE
6025 Oakmont Dr, Wichita Falls, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1613 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car attached garage. You will love the open layout with soaring ceilings! All appliances stay including: washer, dryer, microwave, stove/oven, refrigerator, & dishwasher.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Iowa Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,480.
Some of the colleges located in the Iowa Park area include Cameron University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Iowa Park from include Lawton, and Wichita Falls.