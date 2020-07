Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Lake Front Home! - Updated Lakehouse in Mt. Juliet zoned for one of the best elementary schools in Wilson County. 4 bedrooms! One of which is on lower level that could be a separate apartment for passive income or vacation renting. Sand & Finish hardwood, NEW windows, doors, roof, and paint. Outside trim updated/painted. Big, flat back yard to the lake. Washer/Dryer & Jacuzzi stay. Storage workshop w/ electricity stays.



(RLNE5874718)