TNTECH
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM
5 Apartments For Rent Near Tennessee Tech University
Last updated July 15 at 06:01 AM
4 Units Available
Cane Creek
2500 W Jackson St, Cookeville, TN
1 Bedroom
$525
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$620
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$705
1131 sqft
Your new home awaits at beautiful Cane Creek Apartments in Cookevile Tennessee.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
458 S Old Kentucky Rd
458 Old Kentucky Road, Cookeville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1530 sqft
WONDERFUL LOCATION - Immaculate 2 BDr, 2.5 BA condo minutes from downtown Cookeville. Some features include; laminate floors downstairs, carpet upstairs, stainless appliances, and private patio. Pets considered. Washer/ dryer hook ups.
Last updated July 15 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1976 N Dixie Ave
1976 North Dixie Avenue, Cookeville, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly constructed one bedroom, one bath studio ground floor apartment available for rent starting in August. Must go through application process first and place security deposit to reserve this unit.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
106 Tansi Drive
106 Tansai Dr, Cookeville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1440 sqft
Brand new townhouse - This is a gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath townhouse just built from the ground up. The master is on the main floor. Beautiful shiplap throughout and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
409 Juniper Dr
409 Juniper Dr, Cookeville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1700 sqft
**New Construction** Beautiful brand new 3 Bedroom 3 Bath home located in Cookeville, with close proximity to Cookeville High School, TTU, and CRMC $1,495 per month $1,495 Deposit